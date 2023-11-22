64° San Marcos
Texas State redshirt senior wide receiver Beau Corrales (3) runs after the catch versus Georgia Southern, Saturday, Nov. 4, at Bobcat Stadium.
Texas State aims to snap two game losing streak against South Alabama
November 22, 2023
Texas State Head Coach Terrance Johnson coaches freshman guard Kaden Gumbs on the sideline versus UTSA, Friday, Nov. 17, in Strahan Arena.
Cowboys wrangle Bobcats in opening game of Louisiana Tech MTE
November 21, 2023
Witches of the river: The magic of San Marcos subculture
Witches of the river: The magic of San Marcos subculture
November 20, 2023
City Council Place 3 elect Alyssa Garza (rights) is sworn in by San Marcos Mayor Jane Hughson (left).
San Marcos councilmembers sworn in, Mayor Pro Tempore assigned
November 20, 2023
Texas State students walk across campus, Monday, August 23, 2021, by the LBJ Student Center.
Texas State to host presidential debate
November 20, 2023
Texas State offensive coordinator Mack Leftwich calls a play on the sideline during the Nevada game, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
Leftwich nominated for Broyles Award
November 19, 2023

Texas State aims to snap two game losing streak against South Alabama

James Horton, Sports Reporter
November 22, 2023
Texas+State+redshirt+senior+wide+receiver+Beau+Corrales+%283%29+runs+after+the+catch+versus+Georgia+Southern%2C+Saturday%2C+Nov.+4%2C+at+Bobcat+Stadium.
Kobe Arriaga
Texas State redshirt senior wide receiver Beau Corrales (3) runs after the catch versus Georgia Southern, Saturday, Nov. 4, at Bobcat Stadium.

Coming off a second consecutive road loss, Texas State (6-5, 3-4 Sun Belt Conference) will host the University of South Alabama (6-5, 4-3 Sun Belt Conference) this Saturday in its final regular season game at Bobcat Stadium.

Since beating Georgia Southern two weeks ago at home, the Bobcats have lost back-to-back games. Saturday’s contest is a chance for Texas State to notch a seventh victory for the first time since 2014 and improve its chances of earning a postseason bowl game bid.

Saturday’s matchup is senior day for Texas State. Head Coach G.J. Kinne said he is adamant about winning for his seniors.

“We have to make sure the focus is about these seniors and sending them out the right way,” Kinne said.

Texas State and South Alabama have met eight times, with the series even at four wins a piece. The Bobcats dropped last season’s contest 38-21. Texas State is 4-1 at home this season, the only loss being against Troy in week eight.

South Alabama senior quarterback Carter Bradley has thrown 17 touchdowns this season. The Jaguars’ offense is outscoring opponents 29 to 19 on the year.

“I think they have a really good team and are well coached,” Kinne said. “Anytime you have a quarterback of that caliber, you have a good opportunity [to win].”

Kickoff between Texas State and South Alabama is scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 25, at Bobcat Stadium. The game will be available to watch on the NFL Network.
