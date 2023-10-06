Latest Stories
Olivia Wright leads Bobcats to first win in four games
October 6, 2023
Olivia Wright leads Bobcats to first win in four games

Brendan Fielding, Assistant Sports Editor
October 6, 2023
Meg Boles
Texas State junior forward Zoe Junior (23) attempts to pass the ball to a teammate against ULM, Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023, at Bobcat Soccer Complex.

Senior forward Olivia Wright emerged as the leading goal-scorer of Texas State soccer (6-4-2, 1-1-2 Sun Belt Conference) as it defeated Coastal Carolina University (3-7-1, 0-3-1 Sun Belt Conference) 4-0 in its fifth conference game of the season.

This game marks the end of Texas State’s three-game stint without a win and puts the Bobcats up 4-3 all-time against Coastal Carolina. Moving into the game, the Bobcats bounced off a 1-0 shutout loss at the hands of Georgia State.

“We created a handful of chances against Georgia State, [we] just weren’t able to convert,” Head Coach Steve Holeman said. “We haven’t been on the scoreboard in a while, so it’s nice to see [this] number of goals.”

Offensively, Texas State fired on all cylinders with good passing and consistent execution in front of goal. Wright found the back of the net in the 26th minute and again in the 83rd minute, respectively, to make the final score 4-0.

“Everybody was focused,” Wright said. “We had a goal of wanting to win this game and continuing to be consistent [starting] with this one.”

Defensively, Texas State shut down the Chanticleers. Freshman goalkeeper Caitlyn Draper, who is ranked fourth nationally in save percentage, improved this statistic as she made two saves and kept a clean sheet.

In her second game since returning from international play with the El Salvador national team, freshman midfielder Victoria Meza finished the game with a goal and an assist.

“She’s a talented player,” Holeman said. “I think she’s the type of player who makes the players around her better. We certainly missed her for three games, and now that we have her back, I think our team as a whole has improved.”

The Bobcats will look ahead to face the University of Louisiana Monroe (7-2-4, 2-1-2 Sun Belt Conference).

Kickoff between Texas State and Louisiana Monroe is scheduled for 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023, at Brown Stadium in Monroe, Louisiana. The game will be available to stream on ESPN+.
