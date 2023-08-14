MLB draft pick Ethan Farris commits to Texas State

With high aspirations for the 2024 season, the Texas State baseball program is firing on all cylinders with recruiting. This week, the team acquired Ethan Farris, a high-caliber commit whose MLB draft-worthy talent will add power to the program.

Farris attended Cypress Woods High School in Cypress, Texas where he charted impressive stats during his senior season. Showcasing his remarkable speed, strength, and overall ability, he stacked a total of 13 extra-base hits while maintaining a batting average of over .400.

Defensively, Farris can hurl the ball a staggering 88 miles per hour from the infield and outfield and posted a .804 fielding percentage in his senior season.

Due to his success on the field, Farris has been decorated with several accolades. He was named the All-Greater Houston Hitter of the Year and remains in the running for THSBCA Male Athlete of the Year. Additionally, Farris holds the 500th rank nationally among all high school baseball prospects, according to Perfect Game.

Farris also gained attention from MLB scouts during his senior year and was ultimately drafted in the 18th round of the 2023 Draft by the Detroit Tigers.

Though this presented him with the opportunity to try and climb the ladder to the Major Leagues straight out of high school, Farris expressed his gratitude and instead opted to pursue his academic and athletic career at Texas State.

“Getting drafted by the Tigers in the MLB draft was truly amazing,” Farris said in a tweet. “However I am going to pursue my college career at Slam Marcos!”

With his proven ability, Farris looks ahead to joining a seasoned Texas State team of many seniors. In the coming years, his large frame a high athleticism may see him claiming a considerable role on the baseball team.