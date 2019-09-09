Men’s golf finishes sixth at the Gene Miranda Invitational

Logan Davis picks up his ball at the Gene Miranda Invitational. Photo courtesy of Texas State Athletics.





Texas State men’s golf finished in sixth place at the Gene Miranda Invitational in Colorado Springs, Colorado over the weekend with a final score of 866, 2-over-par.

Colorado won the team title after shooting 10-under-par and a final score of 854. Northern Colorado finished second (859), UC Davis was third (861), the host school, Airforce was fourth (862), and Wyoming finished in fifth place (863).

Jake Vincent from Southern Utah won the individual crown in a playoff with Northern Colorado’s Jack Castiglia and Coby Welch with a score of 209 7-under-par.

Junior Logan Lockwood tied for sixth place with a final score of 212 4-under-par after shooting an even-par or better in all three rounds. Lockwood shot an even-par 72 in the first round before ending the second round with a 4-under-par 68. He completed his outing with a par 72 in the final round.

Texas State junior Dalton Hankamer tied for ninth with a final score of 213 (74,68,71) 3-under-par. Junior Calvin Ross ended the tournament tied for 20th place with a final score of 216 (74,72,70) even par.

Rounding out the Bobcat hitters, Sophomore Ben Swaffield (78,74,75) and Freshman Evan White (76,75,76) finished tied for 65th with a final score of 227 11-over par.

The Bobcats return to the course on September 15-17 traveling to Choudrant, Louisiana for the Jim Rivers Intercollegiate.

