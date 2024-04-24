Texas State softball improves national rankings following 4-0 week

Mandalyn Lewallen The Texas State softball team gathers during a break at the game against Louisiana-Lafayette, Saturday, April 13, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.

Texas State softball (37-12, 13-5 Sun Belt Conference) improved to #24 from #25 in week ten of ESPN’s Division One Softball rankings following its 10-0 win against the University of Texas at San Antonio (13-37, 3-18 American Athletic Conference) and 3-0 series sweep over conference rival Louisiana-Monroe (28-20, 9-9 Sun Belt Conference) last week.

Additionally, Texas State went from #21 to #20 in Softball America’s rankings and re-entered D1 Softball’s rankings at #25. The Bobcats received votes in the USA Today/NFCA Coaches poll but didn’t enter the top 25.

The NCAA Women’s Softball RPI ranking has Texas State ranked #16. The Bobcats rose three spots, as they were ranked #19 a week ago.

Texas State is second in the Sun Belt Conference behind Louisiana-Lafayette (34-15, 17-1 Sun Belt Conference), trailing by four games.

The Bobcats will be looking to improve their national ranking this week. They will play three games against the University of Southern Mississippi (20-24, 8-10 Sun Belt Conference) this weekend in Hattiesburg, Mississippi.