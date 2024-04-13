73° San Marcos
Texas State men's golf finishes 10th in final tournament of regular season

Max Martinez, Sports Contributor
April 13, 2024
Photo Courtesy of Texas State Athletics
Texas State sophomore golfer Sakke Siltala watches the ball after hitting it during the All-American Intercollegiate Tournament, Tuesday, Mach 19, 2024, at the Golf Club of Houstin in Humble, Texas.

In its last regular-season tournament, the Texas State men’s golf team traveled to Charlottesville, Virginia, to compete in the Lewis Chitengwa Memorial from April 8-9 at the Birdwood Golf Course.

Texas State finished in 10th place out of 14 other collegiate golf programs, shooting 14-over 866 (288-285-293). The Bobcats only finished two shots back of ninth-place Clemson and had 53 total birdies— the fourth most birdies out of every team.

The Tennessee Volunteers won the tournament, finishing 27-under 825 (276-269-280). Their 269 in the second round was eight strokes under the best score from any team in the tournament.

“We had a solid week up until the last two holes today,” Texas State Head Coach Shane Howell said. “[We’ve got] a lot of good momentum for the guys, and we will be ready for the Sun Belt Conference Championship in two weeks.”

Sophomore Sakke Siltala shot 2-under 211 (68-70-73) and 2-under 73 in the last round to achieve his third top-ten finish of the season. He tied with four other players for 10th place. Siltala was tied for the most birdies with 17 in the tournament, and his 2-under 211 gave him his third-best score of the season.

Senior Kasper Nyland finished tied for 32nd place, shooting 4-over 217 (72-71-74). He was the Bobcats’ second-best finisher.

Senior Marcelo Garza shot 7-over 220 (78-70-72), finishing in a four-way tie for 47th place, making him the last Bobcat to finish in the top 50.

Nyland’s even par 71 and Garza’s 1-under 70 in the second round helped Texas State overcome a hole from the previous round.

This was the Bobcats’ final regular-season tournament. They will compete in the Sun Belt Conference Tournament in Madison, Mississippi, at the Annandale Gold Club from April 22 to 25.
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

Donate to The University Star