73° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star



The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
Latest Stories
Texas State junior golfer Jack Burke hits the ball during the All-American Intercollegiate, Monday, March. 18, 2024, at the Golf Club of Houston in Humble, Texas.
Men's golf trio earn All-Sun Belt honors
May 2, 2024
TXST organizations plan for presidential debate
TXST organizations plan for presidential debate
May 2, 2024
Interior design junior Stephanie Valdez records herself in front of the Alkek Staircase, Friday, April 19, 2024, at Texas State University.
Texas State students discover community as influencers
May 2, 2024
Texas State softball players gather with Head Coach Ricci Woodard during the game against Texas A&M, Wednesday, March 20, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Updated Softball rankings following 2-1 series victory over Southern Mississippi
May 1, 2024
Texas State softball members gather during a break at the game against, Louisiana-Lafayette Saturday, April 13, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Complex.
Three takeaways from Texas State softball's 2-1 week
May 1, 2024
Texas State junior infielder Aaron Lugo (1) steps up to bat against LSU in the Astros Foundation Classic, March 3, 2024, at Minute Maid Park in Houston.
High-scoring offense not enough as pitching falters in loss to Roadrunners
May 1, 2024

Men’s golf trio earn All-Sun Belt honors

Max Martinez, Sports Reporter
May 2, 2024
Texas+State+junior+golfer+Jack+Burke+hits+the+ball+during+the+All-American+Intercollegiate%2C+Monday%2C+March.+18%2C+2024%2C+at+the+Golf+Club+of+Houston+in+Humble%2C+Texas.+
Photo Courtesy of Texas State Athletics
Texas State junior golfer Jack Burke hits the ball during the All-American Intercollegiate, Monday, March. 18, 2024, at the Golf Club of Houston in Humble, Texas.

After a tough defeat in the Sun Belt Conference Tournament and a successful overall season by the Texas State men’s golf team, three players were awarded all-conference honors, marking the most the Bobcats have ever had in a season.

Sophomore Sakke Siltala was named to the All-Sun Belt Second Team, the first Bobcat to be awarded that honor since 2022. Senior Marcelo Garza and junior Jack Burke were both named to the All-Sun Belt Third Team. This is each player’s first all-conference honor.

Siltala had the most birdies out of any other Bobcat and led the team in scoring average. Siltala had two finishes in the top five and finished in third place at the Mobile Bay Intercollegiate in March, which the Bobcats won. Siltala guided the Bobcats to victory with 21 of his 24-round scoring for Texas State in his eight tournaments.

 

Texas State sophomore golfer Sakke Siltala watches the ball after hitting it during the All-American Intercollegiate Tournament, Tuesday, Mach 19, 2024, at the Golf Club of Houstin in Humble, Texas. (Photo Courtesy of Texas State Athletics)

 

Garza had the second-best scoring average behind Siltala and played in all ten tournaments where he had four 54-hole scores of pars or better. Garza finished in the top ten twice and almost had a top-five finish after tying for 6th place at the All-American Intercollegiate in March. With 16 rounds where Garza shot par or under par, he saw his scores count for Texas State in 26 of 30 rounds.

Burke also played in all ten tournaments and shot 13 rounds under par. Burke and Siltala also won Sun Belt Golfer of the Week honors this spring after the two led Texas State to a win at the Mobile Bay Collegiate and three top-four tournament finishes. Burke had a season-low 54-hole score of 208 and shot 13 rounds under par.

 

Junior golfer Marcelo Garza watches the ball after hitting it at the Sun Belt Championship, Sunday, April 23, 2023. 
Junior golfer Marcelo Garza watches the ball after hitting it at the Sun Belt Championship at the Ak-Chin Southern Dunes Golf Club in Maricopa, Arizona, Sunday, April 23, 2023. (Photo Courtesy of Texas State Athletics )
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in features
TXST organizations plan for presidential debate
TXST organizations plan for presidential debate
Interior design junior Stephanie Valdez records herself in front of the Alkek Staircase, Friday, April 19, 2024, at Texas State University.
Texas State students discover community as influencers
Texas State softball players gather with Head Coach Ricci Woodard during the game against Texas A&M, Wednesday, March 20, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Updated Softball rankings following 2-1 series victory over Southern Mississippi
Texas State softball members gather during a break at the game against, Louisiana-Lafayette Saturday, April 13, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Complex.
Three takeaways from Texas State softball's 2-1 week
Texas State junior infielder Aaron Lugo (1) steps up to bat against LSU in the Astros Foundation Classic, March 3, 2024, at Minute Maid Park in Houston.
High-scoring offense not enough as pitching falters in loss to Roadrunners
Malachi Williams grandfather, Pastor Wayne Miller delivers a speech to the crowd outside of San Marcos City Hall on April 25, 2024.
Family of man killed by SMPD asks for police accountability
More in golf
Texas State junior golfer Jack Burke hits the ball during the All-American Intercollegiate, Monday, March. 18, 2024, at the Golf Club of Houston in Humble, Texas.
Men's golf falls to Red Wolves in match play at Sun Belt Conference Tournament
The Texas State womens golf team celebrates winning the Sun Belt Conference Championship, Thursday, April 18, 2024, at the Lakewood Club in Point Clear, Alabama.
Women's golf set for first NCAA Tournament appearance in eight years
The Texas State womens golf team celebrates winning the Sun Belt Conference Championship, Thursday, April 18, 2024, at the Lakewood Club in Point Clear, Alabama.
Texas State women's golf wins Sun Belt Conference Championship
Texas State graduate student golfer Hailey Jones watches the ball after hitting it during the Texas State Invitational, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2024, at the Landa Park Golf Club in New Braunfels, Texas.
Texas State women’s golf places fifth at Texas Showdown
The golfing community conjoins at Kissing Tree Golf Club for the VATS Tournament, Saturday, April 6, 2024, in San Marcos.
VATS golf tournament held at SMTX Golf Club
Texas State sophomore golfer Sakke Siltala watches the ball after hitting it during the All-American Intercollegiate Tournament, Tuesday, Mach 19, 2024, at the Golf Club of Houstin in Humble, Texas.
Texas State men's golf finishes 10th in final tournament of regular season
More in Sports
Texas State graduate student infielder Sara Vanderford celebrates advancing bases during the game against Texas A&M, Wednesday, March 20, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium
Vanderford shatters home run record for Bobcat softball
Texas State redshirt senior defensive end Chance Main (40) participates in pregame warmups, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
Pair of Texas State football players get NFL minicamp invites
Texas State graduate student infielder Sara Vanderford (26) steps up to the plate to bat during the game against Louisiana-Lafayette, Saturday, April 13, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Vanderford makes more history as Texas State wins rubber match against Southern Miss
Texas State senior cornerback Kaleb Ford-Dement (2) is congratulated with the turnover chain during the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl game versus Rice, Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023, in Gerald J. Ford Stadium.
Ford-Dement signs with New England Patriots as undrafted free agent
Texas State junior guard Dontae Horne (2) attempts a layup, Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Dontae Horne enters transfer portal
Texas State senior pitcher Drayton Brown (34) pitches the ball against Appalachian State, Saturday, March 16, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Bobcats defeat Arkansas State in final game to avoid series sweep



SECTIONS
SERVICES
CONTACT INFORMATION

News


Life & Arts


Sports


Opinions


Multimedia


Podcasts


Star Merch!


Classifieds


Advertising


About


Meet the Staff


Contact


Jobs


Support Student Media

universitystar.com
601 University Drive
San Marcos, TX 78666
Phone: 512-245-3487
Email: [email protected]

App Store Download

Google Play Download

© Copyright 2024 The University Star 601 University Drive, San Marcos, TX | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024 The University Star 601 University Drive, San Marcos, TX | Privacy Policy

© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The University Star