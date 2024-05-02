Men’s golf trio earn All-Sun Belt honors

After a tough defeat in the Sun Belt Conference Tournament and a successful overall season by the Texas State men’s golf team, three players were awarded all-conference honors, marking the most the Bobcats have ever had in a season.

Sophomore Sakke Siltala was named to the All-Sun Belt Second Team, the first Bobcat to be awarded that honor since 2022. Senior Marcelo Garza and junior Jack Burke were both named to the All-Sun Belt Third Team. This is each player’s first all-conference honor.

Siltala had the most birdies out of any other Bobcat and led the team in scoring average. Siltala had two finishes in the top five and finished in third place at the Mobile Bay Intercollegiate in March, which the Bobcats won. Siltala guided the Bobcats to victory with 21 of his 24-round scoring for Texas State in his eight tournaments.

Garza had the second-best scoring average behind Siltala and played in all ten tournaments where he had four 54-hole scores of pars or better. Garza finished in the top ten twice and almost had a top-five finish after tying for 6th place at the All-American Intercollegiate in March. With 16 rounds where Garza shot par or under par, he saw his scores count for Texas State in 26 of 30 rounds.

Burke also played in all ten tournaments and shot 13 rounds under par. Burke and Siltala also won Sun Belt Golfer of the Week honors this spring after the two led Texas State to a win at the Mobile Bay Collegiate and three top-four tournament finishes. Burke had a season-low 54-hole score of 208 and shot 13 rounds under par.