Texas State women’s golf ends season with 10th place finish at NCAA Regionals

After winning the Sun Belt Conference tournament in Point Clear, Alabama, and becoming conference champions for the fifth time in program history, the Texas State women’s golf team placed 10th in the NCAA Bryan Regional in Bryan, Texas, which took place at the Traditions Golf Club May 6-8.

On day one, Texas State tied for seventh place with Vanderbilt University, sitting only four strokes back from the top five. Five Bobcats finished in the top five of the individual leaderboard in the first round, and Texas State tied with Clemson University for the fourth most birdies on day one.

Texas State improved after being one of eight teams to shoot under par on the second day and finished 13-over (301), which lowered its score but wasn’t enough compared to other teams’. Day two saw the Bobcats drop to 10th place, 15 strokes behind the top five teams.

The Bobcats finished day three of the Regionals at the same pace as day two, lacking improvement from their detrimental previous outing.

Senior Junia Gabasa placed highest of all Bobcats after shooting 2-over 219 (75-72-71) to finish tied for 13th place. She had an even par in the second round and shot 1-under 71 in the final round– overall, Texas State used each of her scores in both competitions.

Graduate student Hailey Jones shot 3-over 219 (74-72-73) to finish tied for 17th place. Jones shot an even par in the second round and went 1-over in the final round. Jones finished the week with eight total birdies, giving her the second most birdies of any Bobcat.

Freshman Fia Lindblom had the most birdies for Texas State with nine and finished tied for 48th place to make her the Bobcats’ third-highest finisher. Lindblom finished the tournament shooting 12-over 228 (76-75-77).

Texas State may not have made the top five of the tournament to advance to the NCAA Championship in Carlsbad, California, but its season is more bitter than sweet as it won the Sun Belt Conference for the first time since 2016.