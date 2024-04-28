71° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star



The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
Latest Stories
Texas State senior cornerback Kaleb Ford-Dement (2) is congratulated with the turnover chain during the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl game versus Rice, Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023, in Gerald J. Ford Stadium.
Ford-Dement signs with New England Patriots as undrafted free agent
April 28, 2024
Texas State junior guard Dontae Horne (2) attempts a layup, Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Dontae Horne enters transfer portal
April 28, 2024
Texas State senior pitcher Drayton Brown (34) pitches the ball against Appalachian State, Saturday, March 16, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Bobcats defeat Arkansas State in final game to avoid series sweep
April 28, 2024
Texas State freshman pitcher Madison Azua (22) prepares to throw the ball during the game against Louisiana-Lafayette, Saturday, April 13, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Bobcats edge past Southern Miss in second game to even series
April 28, 2024
The Texas State womens golf team celebrates winning the Sun Belt Conference Championship, Thursday, April 18, 2024, at the Lakewood Club in Point Clear, Alabama.
Women's golf set for first NCAA Tournament appearance in eight years
April 28, 2024
Texas State sophomore infielder Chase Mora (2) looks to make a play at first during at the game against the University of Texas, Wednesday, April 10, 2024, at UFCU Disch-Falk Field.
Red Wolves claim series over Texas State with game two win
April 27, 2024

Women’s golf set for first NCAA Tournament appearance in eight years

Max Martinez, Sports Reporter
April 28, 2024
The+Texas+State+womens+golf+team+celebrates+winning+the+Sun+Belt+Conference+Championship%2C+Thursday%2C+April+18%2C+2024%2C+at+the+Lakewood+Club+in+Point+Clear%2C+Alabama.
Photo Courtesy of Texas State Athletics
The Texas State women’s golf team celebrates winning the Sun Belt Conference Championship, Thursday, April 18, 2024, at the Lakewood Club in Point Clear, Alabama.

After winning the Sun Belt Conference Tournament last week, the Texas State women’s golf team is headed to the NCAA Tournament for the first time in eight years. This is their seventh NCAA Tournament appearance in program history.

The Bobcats, with four top-four tournament finishes and two first-place finishes, came into the Sun Belt Conference Tournament ranked 57th in the nation.

Texas State got off to a hot start and never looked back, winning stroke play by a total of 16 strokes ahead of their next closest opponent. The Bobcats also watched graduate student Hailey Jones receive individual medalist honors.

Texas State will travel to Bryan, Texas, to compete in the NCAA Regionals from May 6-8 at the Traditions Club Golf Course. In this year’s regional tournaments, six 54-hole competitions are happening nationwide to select the teams for the championship finals. Each regional event will feature twelve teams and six individuals not affiliated with any team.

The top five teams and the highest-ranking individual not part of those teams from each regional will move on to the finals. The team champions of each region will be recognized with regional champion awards, which are newly implemented this year.

From May 17 through May 22, the NCAA Division I Championship finals will be played at the Omni L.A. Costa Resort and Spa in Carlsbad, California. 
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in features
Texas State sophomore infielder Chase Mora (2) looks to make a play at first during at the game against the University of Texas, Wednesday, April 10, 2024, at UFCU Disch-Falk Field.
Red Wolves claim series over Texas State with game two win
Texas State sophomore second baseman Chase Mora (2) drops his bat to run to first baseball after successfully hitting the ball against Texas, Tuesday, April 9, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Texas State baseball drops first game of series to Arkansas State
Texas State graduate student infielder Sara Vanderford (26) steps up to the plate to bat during the game against, Louisiana-Lafayette Saturday, April 13, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Complex.
Softball drops first game in series to Southern Miss
Texas State, OAG launch cold case internship program
Texas State, OAG launch cold case internship program
What’s happening in San Marcos this Weekend
What’s happening in San Marcos this Weekend
Texas State graduate student Jordan McCloud throws a pass during the maroon and gold spring game, Saturday, April 13, 2024, at Bobcat Stadium.
McCloud gets comfortable, profitable with first NIL deal
More in golf
The Texas State womens golf team celebrates winning the Sun Belt Conference Championship, Thursday, April 18, 2024, at the Lakewood Club in Point Clear, Alabama.
Texas State women's golf wins Sun Belt Conference Championship
Texas State graduate student golfer Hailey Jones watches the ball after hitting it during the Texas State Invitational, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2024, at the Landa Park Golf Club in New Braunfels, Texas.
Texas State women’s golf places fifth at Texas Showdown
The golfing community conjoins at Kissing Tree Golf Club for the VATS Tournament, Saturday, April 6, 2024, in San Marcos.
VATS golf tournament held at SMTX Golf Club
Texas State sophomore golfer Sakke Siltala watches the ball after hitting it during the All-American Intercollegiate Tournament, Tuesday, Mach 19, 2024, at the Golf Club of Houstin in Humble, Texas.
Texas State men's golf finishes 10th in final tournament of regular season
Texas State junior golfer Jack Burke hits the ball during the All-American Intercollegiate, Monday, March. 18, 2024, at the Golf Club of Houston in Humble, Texas.
Texas State men's golf places first at Mobile Bay Intercollegiate
Texas State sophomore golfer Sakke Siltala watches the ball after hitting it during the All-American Intercollegiate Tournament, Tuesday, Mach 19, 2024, at the Golf Club of Houstin in Humble, Texas.
Siltala awarded Sun Belt Conference Men's Golfer of the Week
More in Sports
The Texas State softball team gathers during a break at the game against Louisiana-Lafayette, Saturday, April 13, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Texas State softball improves national rankings following 4-0 week
Texas State senior outfielder Piper Randolph (11) steps up to the plate during the game against f Louisiana-Lafayette, Saturday, April 13, 202,4 at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Three takeaways from Texas State softball’s 4-0 week
Texas State senior pitcher Tony Robie (39) prepares to pitch the ball during the game against Incarnate Word, Tuesday, April 23, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Texas State run-rules Incarnate Word for first shutout of season
Texas State senior pitcher Jessica Mullins (4) pitches the ball during the game against #21 Baylor, Wednesday, April 3, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Mullins plans ahead, reminisces on career at TXST
Texas State graduate student quarterback Jordan McCloud signs autographs for fans after the maroon and gold spring game, Saturday, April 13, 2024, at Bobcat Stadium.
McCloud breaks ground with first NIL deal
The Texas State baseball team gathers around Head Coach Steven Trout to talk about the next inning during the game against South Alabama, Friday, April 19, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Three takeaways from Texas State baseball's fourth straight conference series loss



SECTIONS
SERVICES
CONTACT INFORMATION

News


Life & Arts


Sports


Opinions


Multimedia


Podcasts


Star Merch!


Classifieds


Advertising


About


Meet the Staff


Contact


Jobs


Support Student Media

universitystar.com
601 University Drive
San Marcos, TX 78666
Phone: 512-245-3487
Email: [email protected]

App Store Download

Google Play Download

© Copyright 2024 The University Star 601 University Drive, San Marcos, TX | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024 The University Star 601 University Drive, San Marcos, TX | Privacy Policy

© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The University Star