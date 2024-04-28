Women’s golf set for first NCAA Tournament appearance in eight years

Photo Courtesy of Texas State Athletics The Texas State women’s golf team celebrates winning the Sun Belt Conference Championship, Thursday, April 18, 2024, at the Lakewood Club in Point Clear, Alabama.

After winning the Sun Belt Conference Tournament last week, the Texas State women’s golf team is headed to the NCAA Tournament for the first time in eight years. This is their seventh NCAA Tournament appearance in program history.

The Bobcats, with four top-four tournament finishes and two first-place finishes, came into the Sun Belt Conference Tournament ranked 57th in the nation.

Texas State got off to a hot start and never looked back, winning stroke play by a total of 16 strokes ahead of their next closest opponent. The Bobcats also watched graduate student Hailey Jones receive individual medalist honors.

Texas State will travel to Bryan, Texas, to compete in the NCAA Regionals from May 6-8 at the Traditions Club Golf Course. In this year’s regional tournaments, six 54-hole competitions are happening nationwide to select the teams for the championship finals. Each regional event will feature twelve teams and six individuals not affiliated with any team.

The top five teams and the highest-ranking individual not part of those teams from each regional will move on to the finals. The team champions of each region will be recognized with regional champion awards, which are newly implemented this year.

From May 17 through May 22, the NCAA Division I Championship finals will be played at the Omni L.A. Costa Resort and Spa in Carlsbad, California.