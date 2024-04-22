Texas State women’s golf wins Sun Belt Conference Championship

Photo Courtesy of Texas State Athletics The Texas State women’s golf team celebrates winning the Sun Belt Conference Championship, Thursday, April 18, 2024, at the Lakewood Club in Point Clear, Alabama.

The Texas State women’s golf team headed to Point Clear, Alabama, to finish off the season at the Sun Belt Conference Championship at the Lakewood Club.

After finishing in second place the year prior via a playoff hole, Texas State took control of the tournament early on, taking the lead in stroke play after the second day.

This led the Bobcats to win the individual and team aspects of the tournament, taking home the title for the first time since 2016 and giving the program its fifth conference title.

Graduate student Hailey Jones led the way for Texas State as she shot a tournament-low score of five under par for a 67 on Wednesday to solidify herself winning the individual conference championship, something that hadn’t happened for a Bobcat since 2017.

Texas State was the only team to shoot under par in stroke play as the runner-ups finished 16 strokes behind the Bobcats.

“Solid play from the whole team over the last three days. Everyone contributed, and it was a great effort,” Texas State Head Coach Par Nilson said. “Hailey was very impressive all week, but today was spectacular. The last round of 67 was as good as it gets.”

In the two match-play games, the Bobcats took care of business early with two 3-0 sweeps. The first one came in the morning against Old Dominion, and the second came later that day, topping off Georgia Southern.

With this win, the Bobcats qualify for the NCAA Division I Women’s Golf Championship in Carlsbad, California, with the election show being held on April 24.