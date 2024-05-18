79° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star



The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
Latest Stories
Texas State womens golf Head Coach Par Nilsson during the match against Sam Houston State, Friday, Feb. 16, 2024, at Plum Creek Golf Club in Kyle, Texas.
Nilsson wins coach of the year, three players awarded conference honors
May 18, 2024
Texas State head coach G.J. Kinne awaits the field alongside sophomore quarterback T.J. Finley prior to the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl game versus Rice, Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023, at Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas.
Bobcats’ offensive tackle enters transfer portal
May 18, 2024
Texas State freshman jumper Precious Okougbodu competes in the womens long jump event at the Bobcat Invitational, Friday, March 29, 2024, at the Texas State Track and Field Complex.
Texas State track athletes to compete in NCAA West Prelims
May 18, 2024
TXST plans to implement executive order on antisemitism
TXST plans to implement executive order on antisemitism
May 18, 2024
President of the Seaton Foundation Rachel Medina delivers inspiring closing remarks, Tuesday, April 30, 2024, at the 10th Annual Internship Graduation Reception.
LiveOak celebrates a decade of cognitive disability care
May 18, 2024
Texas State senior infielder Alec Patino (23) swings to hit the ball during the game against Sam Houston, Sunday, March 10, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Bush buries Golden Eagles in game one of series
May 18, 2024

Nilsson wins coach of the year, three players awarded conference honors

Max Martinez, Sports Reporter
May 18, 2024
Texas+State+womens+golf+Head+Coach+Par+Nilsson+during+the+match+against+Sam+Houston+State%2C+Friday%2C+Feb.+16%2C+2024%2C+at+Plum+Creek+Golf+Club+in+Kyle%2C+Texas.+
Photo Courtesy of Texas State Athletics
Texas State women’s golf Head Coach Par Nilsson during the match against Sam Houston State, Friday, Feb. 16, 2024, at Plum Creek Golf Club in Kyle, Texas.

After the Texas State women’s golf team ended its season placing 10th at the NCAA Bryan Regional Tournament a week ago, the Sun Belt Conference office announced its end-of-year awards on Thursday.

Texas State Head Coach Par Nilsson won Sun Belt Conference Coach of the Year. Although the Bobcats didn’t advance to the NCAA Championship, they won the Sun Belt Conference Championship by six strokes. Texas State also placed top five in four tournaments including a win in the Texas State Invitational.

This is only the fifth time in school history that a Texas State head coach has been awarded conference coach of the year and Nilsson is Texas State’s first to earn it since 2016.

Along with the Bobcats seeing their head coach win Coach of the Year, Oklahoma State transfer Hailey Jones won the Sun Belt Conference Newcomer of the Year award.

Additionally, Jones, senior Junia Gabasa and sophomore Yvonne Chamness were awarded All-Sun Belt honors.

Jones earned a spot on the All-Conference First Team after she finished the season second in the Sun Belt Conference in stroke average and led Texas State in birdies and pars. Jones also had three top-10 finishes and won two tournaments over the season. At the Sun Belt Championship, Jones received individual honors after shooting 67 in the final round to help Texas State go 2-0 in match play.

Gabasa also qualified for the All-Conference First Team as she had the second-best stroke average for the Bobcats and finished twice in the top six overall. This is the second time in her career that she received All-Conference honors. Gabasa went 4-1 in match play and 2-0 at the Sun Belt Championship.

Chamness finished second on the team in birdies and pars, which helped her make the All-Conference Second Team. Her score counted for the team in 22 of the 26 rounds she played and she shot par or better in half of those rounds. Chamness also ranks in the Sun Belt’s top ten players in the national Clippd rankings.

Print this Story
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in features
Texas State head coach G.J. Kinne awaits the field alongside sophomore quarterback T.J. Finley prior to the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl game versus Rice, Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023, at Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas.
Bobcats’ offensive tackle enters transfer portal
Texas State freshman jumper Precious Okougbodu competes in the womens long jump event at the Bobcat Invitational, Friday, March 29, 2024, at the Texas State Track and Field Complex.
Texas State track athletes to compete in NCAA West Prelims
TXST plans to implement executive order on antisemitism
TXST plans to implement executive order on antisemitism
President of the Seaton Foundation Rachel Medina delivers inspiring closing remarks, Tuesday, April 30, 2024, at the 10th Annual Internship Graduation Reception.
LiveOak celebrates a decade of cognitive disability care
Texas State senior infielder Alec Patino (23) swings to hit the ball during the game against Sam Houston, Sunday, March 10, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Bush buries Golden Eagles in game one of series
Texas State sophomore utility Sydney Harvey (9) celebrates scoring a run during the game against Penn State at the NCAA Regionals Tournament, Friday, May 17, 2024, at Davis Diamond in College Station, Texas.
Bobcats open College Station Regional with comeback victory over Penn State
More in golf
Texas State graduate student golfer Hailey Jones watches the ball after hitting it during the Texas State Invitational, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2024, at the Landa Park Golf Club in New Braunfels, Texas.
Texas State women's golf ends season with 10th place finish at NCAA Regionals
Texas State junior golfer Jack Burke hits the ball during the All-American Intercollegiate, Monday, March. 18, 2024, at the Golf Club of Houston in Humble, Texas.
Men's golf trio earn All-Sun Belt honors
Texas State junior golfer Jack Burke hits the ball during the All-American Intercollegiate, Monday, March. 18, 2024, at the Golf Club of Houston in Humble, Texas.
Men's golf falls to Red Wolves in match play at Sun Belt Conference Tournament
The Texas State womens golf team celebrates winning the Sun Belt Conference Championship, Thursday, April 18, 2024, at the Lakewood Club in Point Clear, Alabama.
Women's golf set for first NCAA Tournament appearance in eight years
The Texas State womens golf team celebrates winning the Sun Belt Conference Championship, Thursday, April 18, 2024, at the Lakewood Club in Point Clear, Alabama.
Texas State women's golf wins Sun Belt Conference Championship
Texas State graduate student golfer Hailey Jones watches the ball after hitting it during the Texas State Invitational, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2024, at the Landa Park Golf Club in New Braunfels, Texas.
Texas State women’s golf places fifth at Texas Showdown
More in Sports
Texas State senior pitcher Jessica Mullins (4) pitches the ball during the Sun Belt Conference tournament quarterfinals game against Marshall, Friday, May 10, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Mullins selected eighth in Athletes Unlimited Pro Softball draft
Texas State pitching coach Josh Trevino watches from the dugout during the Sun Belt tournament quarterfinal round game against Marshall, Thursday, May 9, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Trevino leads Bobcat softball pitching staff to dominant season
Texas State softball members gather during a break at the game against Louisiana-Lafayette, Saturday, April 13, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Texas State softball rack up All-Conference awards
Texas State freshman infielder Ryne Farber (31) hits the ball, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024, at the Dell Diamond in Round Rock, Texas.
Bobcats drop final midweek game to McNeese in extra innings
The Texas State softball team celebrate J.J. Smiths (25) home run against the University of Louisiana-Lafayette in the Sun Belt Conference Championship game, Saturday, May 11, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Three takeaways from Texas State's Sun Belt tournament championship
The Texas State softball team celebrates its win against South Alabama in the Sun Belt Conference tournament semifinal game, Friday, May 10, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
2024 College Station Regional preview



SECTIONS
SERVICES
CONTACT INFORMATION

News


Life & Arts


Sports


Opinions


Multimedia


Podcasts


Star Merch!


Classifieds


Advertising


About


Meet the Staff


Contact


Jobs


Support Student Media

universitystar.com
601 University Drive
San Marcos, TX 78666
Phone: 512-245-3487
Email: [email protected]

App Store Download

Google Play Download

© Copyright 2024 The University Star 601 University Drive, San Marcos, TX | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024 The University Star 601 University Drive, San Marcos, TX | Privacy Policy

© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The University Star