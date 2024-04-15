Texas State women’s golf places fifth at Texas Showdown

Photo Courtesy of Texas State Athletics Texas State graduate student golfer Hailey Jones watches the ball after hitting it during the Texas State Invitational, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2024, at the Landa Park Golf Club in New Braunfels, Texas.

The Texas State women’s golf team traveled to Dallas to compete in the two-day Texas Showdown tournament at the Dallas Athletic Club on April 8-9.

Coming off a two-week break since their eighth-place finish in Hokuala, Hawaii, at the Ocean Course Country Club, the Bobcats finished fifth in the final tournament of the season.

Monday was stroke play format, and Texas State found itself in eighth place at the end of the first day.

Going into Tuesday, which was a match-play format, Texas State won both of its matches. The first one finished with a 3-2 win against the University of Kansas. The second match against Brigham Young University also ended 3-1-1 in favor of the Bobcats.

The two-win day brought the Bobcats up to fifth place overall.

“Today, we bounced back in a big way after struggling in stroke play yesterday,” Texas State Head Coach Par Nilsson said. “I’m proud of the team for how they competed today, beating two Big 12 teams with solid lineups.”

Sophomore Yvonne Chamness and graduate student Hailey Jones both won their matches against the Jayhawks to clinch the win. Chamness continued to play well as she took her match-play game over BYU to lead Texas State to another victory.

Southern Methodist University won the tournament with two match play victories.

The Bobcats will now prepare for the Sun Belt Conference Championship next week in Point Clear, Alabama, at the Lakewood Club to finish off the season.