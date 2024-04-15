72° San Marcos
Texas State senior outfielder Piper Randolph (11) attempts to hit the ball during the game against Louisiana-Lafayette, Saturday, April 13, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Mullins mutilates Ragin' Cajuns on senior day to prevent series sweep
April 15, 2024
Texas State graduate student golfer Hailey Jones watches the ball after hitting it during the Texas State Invitational, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2024, at the Landa Park Golf Club in New Braunfels, Texas.
Texas State women's golf places fifth at Texas Showdown
April 15, 2024
The golfing community conjoins at Kissing Tree Golf Club for the VATS Tournament, Saturday, April 6, 2024, in San Marcos.
VATS golf tournament held at SMTX Golf Club
April 14, 2024
Texas State freshman pitcher Madison Azua (22) pitches the ball during the game against Louisiana-Lafayette, Saturday, April 13, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Ragin' Cajuns shutout Texas State for second straight game, clinch series
April 14, 2024
Texas State senior infielder Alec Patino (23) swings the bat during the game against Louisiana-Lafayette, Saturday, March 30, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Despite strong offensive performance Bobcats lose series to Warhawks
April 14, 2024
Jack Dwyer, Sports Contributor
April 15, 2024
Photo Courtesy of Texas State Athletics
Texas State graduate student golfer Hailey Jones watches the ball after hitting it during the Texas State Invitational, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2024, at the Landa Park Golf Club in New Braunfels, Texas.

The Texas State women’s golf team traveled to Dallas to compete in the two-day Texas Showdown tournament at the Dallas Athletic Club on April 8-9.

Coming off a two-week break since their eighth-place finish in Hokuala, Hawaii, at the Ocean Course Country Club, the Bobcats finished fifth in the final tournament of the season.

Monday was stroke play format, and Texas State found itself in eighth place at the end of the first day.

Going into Tuesday, which was a match-play format, Texas State won both of its matches. The first one finished with a 3-2 win against the University of Kansas. The second match against Brigham Young University also ended 3-1-1 in favor of the Bobcats.

The two-win day brought the Bobcats up to fifth place overall.

“Today, we bounced back in a big way after struggling in stroke play yesterday,” Texas State Head Coach Par Nilsson said. “I’m proud of the team for how they competed today, beating two Big 12 teams with solid lineups.”

Sophomore Yvonne Chamness and graduate student Hailey Jones both won their matches against the Jayhawks to clinch the win. Chamness continued to play well as she took her match-play game over BYU to lead Texas State to another victory.

Southern Methodist University won the tournament with two match play victories.

The Bobcats will now prepare for the Sun Belt Conference Championship next week in Point Clear, Alabama, at the Lakewood Club to finish off the season.
