77° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star



The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
Latest Stories
Texas State, OAG launch cold case internship program
Texas State, OAG launch cold case internship program
April 26, 2024
What’s happening in San Marcos this Weekend
What’s happening in San Marcos this Weekend
April 26, 2024
Texas State graduate student Jordan McCloud throws a pass during the maroon and gold spring game, Saturday, April 13, 2024, at Bobcat Stadium.
McCloud gets comfortable, profitable with first NIL deal
April 25, 2024
The Quail Creek Country Club sign is overtaken by weeds and trees, Friday April 19, 2024, in San Marcos.
City to develop new park
April 25, 2024
(Back: Left to Right) Keiran Greer, Mariela Lopez, Asia Estelle, Avery Michel, Gretchen Garlitos, Lauren Morales (Front: Left to Right) Halle Dillard, Mae Peacock, Lena Wilson-Martinez and Rachel Miller pose, Friday, April 12, 2024, at Texas State.
Art exhibition to showcase perspectives of identity
April 25, 2024
TXST students must fight drinking and driving statistic
TXST students must fight drinking and driving statistic
April 25, 2024

Texas State, OAG launch cold case internship program

James Phillips, News Contributor
April 26, 2024
Texas+State%2C+OAG+launch+cold+case+internship+program
Madeline Carpenter

Texas State, in partnership with the Office of the Attorney General (OAG), launched a new criminal justice internship where students will work on cases.

Texas State anounced the Texas State Cold Case Team on April 1 and said it will consist of four students working on real cases in the Cold Case and Missing Persons Unit (CCMPU) for a one-year period. Additionally, students selected for the program should have an interest in working professionally in crime scene investigations, forensic science, digital forensics and must pass a background check by the OAG, according to Texas State’s announcement.

Applications for the program closed on April 12 and the internship is set to begin in mid-May, according to Jaymi Elsass, internship coordinator in the School of Criminal Justice and Criminology.

According to a press release from the OAG, Attorney General Ken Paxton believes the program will allow students to gain hands-on experience in investigations.

“This partnership will connect Texas State students with amazing opportunities to work alongside my office’s Cold Case and Missing Persons Unit,” Paxton said in the press release.

Elsass explained how students will gain hands-on experience on real cases.

“Texas has about 20,000 cold cases,” Elsass said. “The hope is [students] make progress in these cases that have been cold for a long time.”

According to the Texas State press release, cold cases are defined as “[cases] in which all credible investigative leads known to the investigating agency have been exhausted.”

Elsass said the chosen students split into teams of two, with each team assigned a different cold case and supervised by a member of the CCMPU.

“[The students] will get experiences they can’t get anywhere else,” Elsass said. “[This program] is different [than regular internships]… students are going to work side-by-side with homicide investigators and crime analysts for an entire year.”

Elsass said the program will be beneficial to the prestige of the school of Criminal Justice at Texas State.

“This will be the very first time a program of this type [has been offered in] the state of Texas,” Elsass said. “This really will be a shining light for Texas State… putting students with [the CCMPU] at the state level.”

Elsass said the school received 100 applications since its announcement.

Tru Brown, a criminal justice junior, said the internship could address some of the struggles criminal justice students face when trying to land an internship.

“It’s just finding those connections,” Brown said. “[Students] really have to have connections to be able to get into [internships]… but it’s really hard to look [for internships].”

However, one of the program’s biggest hopes is it will help unearth more details about long-dead cases, according to Elsass.

“Success [for the program] can look like many different things,” Elsass said. “When we think of cold cases, the ultimate success is solving a case… another measure of success is eliminating someone who has been a suspect and giving [the suspect] their life back.”
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in features
What’s happening in San Marcos this Weekend
What’s happening in San Marcos this Weekend
Texas State graduate student Jordan McCloud throws a pass during the maroon and gold spring game, Saturday, April 13, 2024, at Bobcat Stadium.
McCloud gets comfortable, profitable with first NIL deal
The Quail Creek Country Club sign is overtaken by weeds and trees, Friday April 19, 2024, in San Marcos.
City to develop new park
(Back: Left to Right) Keiran Greer, Mariela Lopez, Asia Estelle, Avery Michel, Gretchen Garlitos, Lauren Morales (Front: Left to Right) Halle Dillard, Mae Peacock, Lena Wilson-Martinez and Rachel Miller pose, Friday, April 12, 2024, at Texas State.
Art exhibition to showcase perspectives of identity
TXST students must fight drinking and driving statistic
TXST students must fight drinking and driving statistic
The Texas State softball team gathers during a break at the game against Louisiana-Lafayette, Saturday, April 13, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Texas State softball improves national rankings following 4-0 week
More in News
commissioners court city council 4
Commissioners Court receives presentation on homelessness in Hays County, proclaims Animal Cruelty Month
City council approves McLain Project
City council approves McLain Project
City parking fines increase in SMTX
City parking fines increase in SMTX
Texas State addresses sexual assault on campus
Texas State addresses sexual assault on campus
Two North American River Otters swimming in Spring Lake on Nov. 16, 2023, in San Marcos.
River otters return to San Marcos waters
Glass partitions are placed on either side of the center chair of the council chamber in place for new COVID-19 guidelines, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at City Hall.
City Council approves McLain Project, regulates short-term rentals
More in university
Department of Education, FAFSA announces more financial aid delays
Department of Education, FAFSA announces more financial aid delays
Family members in remembrance of Rome Henderson come together at Bobcat Pause, Monday, April 15, 2024, in the LBJ Grand Ballroom.
TXST remembers, honors fallen Bobcats
Emergency Medical Services attend to injured students outside River Fest on April 11, 2024.
River Fest results in multiple injuries
UPD responds to River Fest aftermath
Texas State readies for total solar eclipse
Texas State readies for total solar eclipse
McCoy to introduce new courses to prepare students for professional world, workforce
McCoy to introduce new courses to prepare students for professional world, workforce



SECTIONS
SERVICES
CONTACT INFORMATION

News


Life & Arts


Sports


Opinions


Multimedia


Podcasts


Star Merch!


Classifieds


Advertising


About


Meet the Staff


Contact


Jobs


Support Student Media

universitystar.com
601 University Drive
San Marcos, TX 78666
Phone: 512-245-3487
Email: [email protected]

App Store Download

Google Play Download

© Copyright 2024 The University Star 601 University Drive, San Marcos, TX | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024 The University Star 601 University Drive, San Marcos, TX | Privacy Policy

© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The University Star