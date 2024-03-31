Texas State men’s golf places first at Mobile Bay Intercollegiate

Photo Courtesy of Texas State Athletics Texas State junior golfer Jack Burke hits the ball during the All-American Intercollegiate, Monday, March. 18, 2024, at the Golf Club of Houston in Humble, Texas.

In its second to last tournament before the Sun Belt Conference Championship, the Texas State men’s golf team competed in the Mobile Bay Intercollegiate from March 24-26 at the Magnolia Grove Golf Course in Mobile, Alabama.

The Bobcats finished in first place to win the tournament, shooting a team score of 9-under 843 (277-280-286). This is Texas State’s first tournament win of the season, and the third consecutive season the Bobcats have won at least one tournament.

Texas State was one of 14 other golf programs that competed in the tournament. Second-place Illinois State was only four shots behind, shooting 5-under 847 (284-281-282).

Three Bobcats finished in the top ten, led by sophomore Sakke Siltala, who shot 6-under 207 (69-67-71) and finished in third place overall, his best placing of the season.

Sophomore Pieter Rossouw Jr. finished tied for fifth place, shooting 2-under 211 (68-69-74), marking his first top-five finish ever for Texas State. Senior Marcelo Garza finished tied for 10th place, shooting an even-par 213 (70-70-73).

Junior Jack Burke and senior Kasper Nyland finished tied for 24th place, each shooting 4-over 217. Burke shot 1-under par in the first round and 5-over par in the second, but he caught back up, shooting an even par in the final round.

Nyland shot 1-over par in the first round and 3-over in the second, but he also shot an even par in the final round to equalize his score with Burke.

Senior Terrin Anderson shot 5-over 218 (77-68-73), competing as an individual to give him a tie for the 33rd place.

Next, the Bobcats will travel to Charlottesville, Virginia on April 8-9 to compete in the Lewis Chitengwa Memorial Tournament before the Sun Belt Conference Championship.