73° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star



The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
Latest Stories
Texas State junior golfer Jack Burke hits the ball during the All-American Intercollegiate, Monday, March. 18, 2024, at the Golf Club of Houston in Humble, Texas.
Texas State men's golf places first at Mobile Bay Intercollegiate
March 31, 2024
Texas State senior Hannah Earls (3) prepares to bat against the Appalachian State, Friday, March 22, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Texas State softball drops series finale against South Alabama
March 31, 2024
Texas State senior center fielder Kameron Weil (11) prepares to hit the ball against Louisiana-Lafayette, Saturday, March 30, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Bobcats woes against Ragin' Cajuns continue, drop ninth-straight in series
March 31, 2024
Texas State sophomore golfer Sakke Siltala watches the ball after hitting it during the All-American Intercollegiate Tournament, Tuesday, Mach 19, 2024, at the Golf Club of Houstin in Humble, Texas.
Siltala awarded Sun Belt Conference Men's Golfer of the Week
March 31, 2024
Texas State Head Coach G.J. Kinne walks onto the field before the game against Nevada, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
Adjusting the adjustments, Texas State spring football week two
March 31, 2024
Mega Webb (left), Audrey Tuttle (middle) and Aaron Farmer (right) before the softball game versus Appalachian State, March 22, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Behind the scenes of gameday at Texas State athletics
March 30, 2024

Texas State men’s golf places first at Mobile Bay Intercollegiate

Max Martinez, Sports Contributor
March 31, 2024
Texas+State+junior+golfer+Jack+Burke+hits+the+ball+during+the+All-American+Intercollegiate%2C+Monday%2C+March.+18%2C+2024%2C+at+the+Golf+Club+of+Houston+in+Humble%2C+Texas.+
Photo Courtesy of Texas State Athletics
Texas State junior golfer Jack Burke hits the ball during the All-American Intercollegiate, Monday, March. 18, 2024, at the Golf Club of Houston in Humble, Texas.

In its second to last tournament before the Sun Belt Conference Championship, the Texas State men’s golf team competed in the Mobile Bay Intercollegiate from March 24-26 at the Magnolia Grove Golf Course in Mobile, Alabama.

The Bobcats finished in first place to win the tournament, shooting a team score of 9-under 843 (277-280-286). This is Texas State’s first tournament win of the season, and the third consecutive season the Bobcats have won at least one tournament.

Texas State was one of 14 other golf programs that competed in the tournament. Second-place Illinois State was only four shots behind, shooting 5-under 847 (284-281-282).

Three Bobcats finished in the top ten, led by sophomore Sakke Siltala, who shot 6-under 207 (69-67-71) and finished in third place overall, his best placing of the season.

Sophomore Pieter Rossouw Jr. finished tied for fifth place, shooting 2-under 211 (68-69-74), marking his first top-five finish ever for Texas State. Senior Marcelo Garza finished tied for 10th place, shooting an even-par 213 (70-70-73).

Junior Jack Burke and senior Kasper Nyland finished tied for 24th place, each shooting 4-over 217. Burke shot 1-under par in the first round and 5-over par in the second, but he caught back up, shooting an even par in the final round.

Nyland shot 1-over par in the first round and 3-over in the second, but he also shot an even par in the final round to equalize his score with Burke.
Senior Terrin Anderson shot 5-over 218 (77-68-73), competing as an individual to give him a tie for the 33rd place.

Next, the Bobcats will travel to Charlottesville, Virginia on April 8-9 to compete in the Lewis Chitengwa Memorial Tournament before the Sun Belt Conference Championship.
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in features
Texas State senior Hannah Earls (3) prepares to bat against the Appalachian State, Friday, March 22, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Texas State softball drops series finale against South Alabama
Texas State senior center fielder Kameron Weil (11) prepares to hit the ball against Louisiana-Lafayette, Saturday, March 30, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Bobcats woes against Ragin' Cajuns continue, drop ninth-straight in series
Texas State sophomore golfer Sakke Siltala watches the ball after hitting it during the All-American Intercollegiate Tournament, Tuesday, Mach 19, 2024, at the Golf Club of Houstin in Humble, Texas.
Siltala awarded Sun Belt Conference Men's Golfer of the Week
Texas State Head Coach G.J. Kinne walks onto the field before the game against Nevada, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
Adjusting the adjustments, Texas State spring football week two
Mega Webb (left), Audrey Tuttle (middle) and Aaron Farmer (right) before the softball game versus Appalachian State, March 22, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Behind the scenes of gameday at Texas State athletics
Texas State graduate student infield Sara Vanderford (26) rushes to third base during the game against Texas Tech, Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Vanderford powers Texas State to series-clinching victory over Jaguars
More in golf
Texas State sophomore golfer Yvonne Chamness hits the ball during theDr. Donnis Thompson Invitational at Hokuala. Monday, March. 18, 2024, in Lihue, Hawaii.
Texas State women's golf finishes eighth at Dr. Donnis Thompson Invitational
Texas State senior golfer Junia Gabasa watches the ball after hitting it in the matchup against Sam Houston State, Friday, Feb. 16, 2024, at the Plum Creek Golf Club in Kyle, Texas.
Texas State women's golf finishes ninth at Tulane Classic
Texas State junior golfer Matilda Svahn watches the ball after hitting it, Friday, Feb. 16, 2024, at the Plum Creek Golf Course in Kyle, Texas.
Texas State women's golf defeats Sam Houston in first match play of season
Texas State graduate student golfer Hailey Jones watches the ball after hitting it during the Texas State Invitational, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2024, at the Landa Park Golf Club in New Braunfels, Texas.
Women's golf finishes first at Texas State Invitational with record performance
Texas State senior golfer Tom Roed Karlsen watches the ball after teeing off at the Kapolei Invitational, Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023, in Oahu, Hawaii.
Texas State men's golf finishes fourth at Kapolei Invitational
Texas State junior golfer Kasper Nyland watches the ball after hitting it at the Miracle Maui Jim Intercollegiate in Scottsdale, Arizona, Sept. 8, 2023.
European golfers discover second home at Texas State
More in Sports
Texas State senior outfielder Kameron Weil (11) goes to hit the ball during the game against Louisiana-Lafayette, Friday, March 29, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
"That was horrific": Ragin' Cajuns dominate Bobcats to clinch series
The Texas State softball team after the victory against Penn State, Thursday, March 7, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Texas State softball continues climbing ranks in NCAA polls
Texas State junior pitcher Austin Eaton (40) pitches during the game against Houston in the Astros Foundation College Classic, Friday, March. 1, 2024, Minute Maid Park in Houston.
Bobcat bats go cold, fall to Ragin' Cajuns in game one of series
Texas State junior defender Lucy Hart (3) saves the ball from rolling out of bounds against Troy, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, at Bobcat Soccer Complex.
Texas State soccer intercepts international backline transfer
Texas State senior utility JJ Smith (25) hits the ball during the game against Texas A&M, Wednesday, March 20, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Texas State softball takes game one in the battle of the cats
Aidan Poole with three of her athletic training assistants before the softball game versus Texas A&M, Wednesday, March 20, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
First female sports medicine director serves as role model



SECTIONS
SERVICES
CONTACT INFORMATION

News


Life & Arts


Sports


Opinions


Multimedia


Podcasts


Star Merch!


Classifieds


Advertising


About


Meet the Staff


Contact


Jobs


Support Student Media

universitystar.com
601 University Drive
San Marcos, TX 78666
Phone: 512-245-3487
Email: [email protected]

App Store Download

Google Play Download

© Copyright 2024 The University Star 601 University Drive, San Marcos, TX | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024 The University Star 601 University Drive, San Marcos, TX | Privacy Policy

© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The University Star