75° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star



The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
Latest Stories
Texas State graduate student Jordan McCloud throws a pass during the maroon and gold spring game, Saturday, April 13, 2024, at Bobcat Stadium.
McCloud gets comfortable, profitable with first NIL deal
April 25, 2024
The Quail Creek Country Club sign is overtaken by weeds and trees, Friday April 19, 2024, in San Marcos.
City to develop new park
April 25, 2024
(Back: Left to Right) Keiran Greer, Mariela Lopez, Asia Estelle, Avery Michel, Gretchen Garlitos, Lauren Morales (Front: Left to Right) Halle Dillard, Mae Peacock, Lena Wilson-Martinez and Rachel Miller pose, Friday, April 12, 2024, at Texas State.
Art exhibition to showcase perspectives of identity
April 25, 2024
TXST students must fight drinking and driving statistic
TXST students must fight drinking and driving statistic
April 25, 2024
The Texas State softball team gathers during a break at the game against Louisiana-Lafayette, Saturday, April 13, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Texas State softball improves national rankings following 4-0 week
April 24, 2024
Texas State senior outfielder Piper Randolph (11) steps up to the plate during the game against f Louisiana-Lafayette, Saturday, April 13, 202,4 at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Three takeaways from Texas State softball’s 4-0 week
April 24, 2024

McCloud gets comfortable, profitable with first NIL deal

Jacob De Luna, Sports Reporter
April 25, 2024
Texas+State+graduate+student+Jordan+McCloud+throws+a+pass+during+the+maroon+and+gold+spring+game%2C+Saturday%2C+April+13%2C+2024%2C+at+Bobcat+Stadium.
Photo Courtesy of Texas State Athletics
Texas State graduate student Jordan McCloud throws a pass during the maroon and gold spring game, Saturday, April 13, 2024, at Bobcat Stadium.

The reigning Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year, Jordan McCloud, transferred to Texas State on Tuesday, March 26th.

McCloud said this past Saturday’s spring game went well, even after facing adversity early in the day.

“I thought it was a good day, we started kind of slow but we bounced back,” McCloud said. “We had a few scoring drives in a row. That’s a part of football and you can’t let it hold you back for the rest of the game.”

According to McCloud, the community and team at Texas State are lovable factors that coincide well and make a good football team.

“I love the town, I love the people and the team,” McCloud said. “We are gelling together and the offense is very explosive and fast. We are gonna score a lot of points.”

After previous rumors of transferring to Auburn for his final year, McCloud said he’s unsure of why the Auburn rumors arose.

“That situation was a little funny,” McCloud said. “It was never really like I was going to Auburn. I don’t know how it even got leaked out that that happened, but it wasn’t like that.”

McCloud said having a chance to win games and make the college football playoffs was important in choosing his next team after entering the transfer portal in December.

“I wanted to go to a place where I knew I could win,” McCloud said. “Getting to the college football playoff was [also] big for me.”

When it came to Texas State having a shot to make the postseason, McCloud said the Bobcats would “definitely, 100%,” make an appearance.

Head Coach G.J. Kinne said Texas State’s compliance team was a vital factor for McCloud’s signing.

“Shoutout to our compliance for being on top of it and navigating that whole deal,” Kinne said. “There was a hiccup early on but we got that figured out because of our compliance figuring out the rules.”

Due to previous success from former quarterbacks at Texas State, Kinne said the system speaks for itself and why any quarterback would be interested in Bobcat football.

“The offense in general sells itself,” Kinne said. “We got a lot of good coaches on offense. [With] the production you [saw] last year with T.J. [Finley], you are going to [need to] produce in this conference.”

Kinne said McCloud can fill those highly productive shoes and having him on the roster makes Texas State football stand out.

“He knows this conference and there was a lot that goes into it,” Kinne said. “We have a veteran team around him. When you’re looking at weapons as a quarterback you look at your offensive line, running backs [and] the receiver room.”

Brand deals, the San Marcos River and the booming student population at Texas State are a handful of benefits attracting McCloud and other potential recruits to the Bobcats, Kinne said.

“Being in Texas with 40,000 students, we have a river here, so there’s a lot to sell to a quarterback here,” Kinne said. “We have NIL going and there’s a lot of things going for him.”

With spring practice and the annual spring game in the rearview, returning senior safety Kaleb Culp said McCloud is a good fit for the Bobcats.

“I see why he’s player of the year. He makes really good, sound throws. He’s got a nice touch on it,” Culp said.

Culp also said the speed and early chemistry of the Bobcats offense improves the defense, making for a well-rounded roster.

“The offense’s tempo really helps the defense,” Culp said. “We’ve built up a great endurance for it throughout spring, but there’s not many offenses you see going this fast this early.”

Texas State is set to kick off its 2024 season on August 31st, hosting the University of Lamar at Bobcat Stadium.
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in features
The Quail Creek Country Club sign is overtaken by weeds and trees, Friday April 19, 2024, in San Marcos.
City to develop new park
(Back: Left to Right) Keiran Greer, Mariela Lopez, Asia Estelle, Avery Michel, Gretchen Garlitos, Lauren Morales (Front: Left to Right) Halle Dillard, Mae Peacock, Lena Wilson-Martinez and Rachel Miller pose, Friday, April 12, 2024, at Texas State.
Art exhibition to showcase perspectives of identity
TXST students must fight drinking and driving statistic
TXST students must fight drinking and driving statistic
The Texas State softball team gathers during a break at the game against Louisiana-Lafayette, Saturday, April 13, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Texas State softball improves national rankings following 4-0 week
Texas State senior outfielder Piper Randolph (11) steps up to the plate during the game against f Louisiana-Lafayette, Saturday, April 13, 202,4 at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Three takeaways from Texas State softball’s 4-0 week
Texas State senior pitcher Tony Robie (39) prepares to pitch the ball during the game against Incarnate Word, Tuesday, April 23, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Texas State run-rules Incarnate Word for first shutout of season
More in football
Texas State graduate student quarterback Jordan McCloud signs autographs for fans after the maroon and gold spring game, Saturday, April 13, 2024, at Bobcat Stadium.
McCloud breaks ground with first NIL deal
Texas State Head Coach G.J. Kinne addresses the team after the maroon and gold game, Saturday, April 13, 2024, at Bobcat Stadium.
Three takeaways from Texas State's maroon and gold game
Texas State redshirt freshman quarterback P.J. Hatter (black jersey) runs with the ball on a quarterback keeper play during the annual maroon and gold game, Saturday, April 13, 2024, at Bobcat Stadium.
Texas State unveils McCloud, new-look squad in spring game
Texas State redshirt senior safety Tory Spears (12) tackles a Jackson State player, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2024, at Bobcat Stadium.
Spears reflects on injury, final season as a Bobcat
The Texas State football team celebrates a touchdown against South Alabama, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
Three things to look for in Texas State's maroon and gold game
Texas State Head Coach G.J. Kinne walks onto the field before the game against Nevada, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
Pair of Texas high school coaching legends attend Bobcats' third week spring football practice
More in Sports
Texas State senior pitcher Jessica Mullins (4) pitches the ball during the game against #21 Baylor, Wednesday, April 3, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Mullins plans ahead, reminisces on career at TXST
The Texas State baseball team gathers around Head Coach Steven Trout to talk about the next inning during the game against South Alabama, Friday, April 19, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Three takeaways from Texas State baseball's fourth straight conference series loss
Texas State graduate student sprinter Daniel Harrold (11) competes in the Charles Austin Classic, Saturday, March 23, 2024, at the Texas State Track & Field Complex.
Track and field secure four gold medals at Alumni Muster
Texas State senior pitcher Jonathan Martinez (45) pitches the ball during the game against Texas, Wednesday, April 10, 2024, at UFCU Disch-Falk Field in Austin.
"When you're playing bad it's contagious": Texas State baseball plagued by inconsistency in 2024
Texas State junior tennis player Sofia Fortuno celebrate a point during the doubles match against Troy, Friday, April 5, 2024, at Bobcat Tennis Complex.
Texas State tennis finishes regular season with victory against Louisiana-Monroe
The Texas State womens golf team celebrates winning the Sun Belt Conference Championship, Thursday, April 18, 2024, at the Lakewood Club in Point Clear, Alabama.
Texas State women's golf wins Sun Belt Conference Championship



SECTIONS
SERVICES
CONTACT INFORMATION

News


Life & Arts


Sports


Opinions


Multimedia


Podcasts


Star Merch!


Classifieds


Advertising


About


Meet the Staff


Contact


Jobs


Support Student Media

universitystar.com
601 University Drive
San Marcos, TX 78666
Phone: 512-245-3487
Email: [email protected]

App Store Download

Google Play Download

© Copyright 2024 The University Star 601 University Drive, San Marcos, TX | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024 The University Star 601 University Drive, San Marcos, TX | Privacy Policy

© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The University Star