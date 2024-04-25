McCloud gets comfortable, profitable with first NIL deal

Photo Courtesy of Texas State Athletics Texas State graduate student Jordan McCloud throws a pass during the maroon and gold spring game, Saturday, April 13, 2024, at Bobcat Stadium.

The reigning Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year, Jordan McCloud, transferred to Texas State on Tuesday, March 26th.

McCloud said this past Saturday’s spring game went well, even after facing adversity early in the day.

“I thought it was a good day, we started kind of slow but we bounced back,” McCloud said. “We had a few scoring drives in a row. That’s a part of football and you can’t let it hold you back for the rest of the game.”

According to McCloud, the community and team at Texas State are lovable factors that coincide well and make a good football team.

“I love the town, I love the people and the team,” McCloud said. “We are gelling together and the offense is very explosive and fast. We are gonna score a lot of points.”

After previous rumors of transferring to Auburn for his final year, McCloud said he’s unsure of why the Auburn rumors arose.

“That situation was a little funny,” McCloud said. “It was never really like I was going to Auburn. I don’t know how it even got leaked out that that happened, but it wasn’t like that.”

McCloud said having a chance to win games and make the college football playoffs was important in choosing his next team after entering the transfer portal in December.

“I wanted to go to a place where I knew I could win,” McCloud said. “Getting to the college football playoff was [also] big for me.”

When it came to Texas State having a shot to make the postseason, McCloud said the Bobcats would “definitely, 100%,” make an appearance.

Head Coach G.J. Kinne said Texas State’s compliance team was a vital factor for McCloud’s signing.

“Shoutout to our compliance for being on top of it and navigating that whole deal,” Kinne said. “There was a hiccup early on but we got that figured out because of our compliance figuring out the rules.”

Due to previous success from former quarterbacks at Texas State, Kinne said the system speaks for itself and why any quarterback would be interested in Bobcat football.

“The offense in general sells itself,” Kinne said. “We got a lot of good coaches on offense. [With] the production you [saw] last year with T.J. [Finley], you are going to [need to] produce in this conference.”

Kinne said McCloud can fill those highly productive shoes and having him on the roster makes Texas State football stand out.

“He knows this conference and there was a lot that goes into it,” Kinne said. “We have a veteran team around him. When you’re looking at weapons as a quarterback you look at your offensive line, running backs [and] the receiver room.”

Brand deals, the San Marcos River and the booming student population at Texas State are a handful of benefits attracting McCloud and other potential recruits to the Bobcats, Kinne said.

“Being in Texas with 40,000 students, we have a river here, so there’s a lot to sell to a quarterback here,” Kinne said. “We have NIL going and there’s a lot of things going for him.”

With spring practice and the annual spring game in the rearview, returning senior safety Kaleb Culp said McCloud is a good fit for the Bobcats.

“I see why he’s player of the year. He makes really good, sound throws. He’s got a nice touch on it,” Culp said.

Culp also said the speed and early chemistry of the Bobcats offense improves the defense, making for a well-rounded roster.

“The offense’s tempo really helps the defense,” Culp said. “We’ve built up a great endurance for it throughout spring, but there’s not many offenses you see going this fast this early.”

Texas State is set to kick off its 2024 season on August 31st, hosting the University of Lamar at Bobcat Stadium.