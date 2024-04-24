71° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star



The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
Latest Stories
The Texas State softball team gathers during a break at the game against Louisiana-Lafayette, Saturday, April 13, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Texas State softball improves national rankings following 4-0 week
April 24, 2024
Texas State senior outfielder Piper Randolph (11) steps up to the plate during the game against f Louisiana-Lafayette, Saturday, April 13, 202,4 at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Three takeaways from Texas State softball’s 4-0 week
April 24, 2024
Texas State senior pitcher Tony Robie (39) prepares to pitch the ball during the game against Incarnate Word, Tuesday, April 23, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Texas State run-rules Incarnate Word for first shutout of season
April 24, 2024
commissioners court city council 4
Commissioners Court receives presentation on homelessness in Hays County, proclaims Animal Cruelty Month
April 24, 2024
City council approves McLain Project
City council approves McLain Project
April 24, 2024
Texas State senior pitcher Jessica Mullins (4) pitches the ball during the game against #21 Baylor, Wednesday, April 3, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Mullins plans ahead, reminisces on career at TXST
April 24, 2024

Three takeaways from Texas State softball’s 4-0 week

Jackson Kruse, Sports Reporter
April 24, 2024
Texas+State+senior+outfielder+Piper+Randolph+%2811%29+steps+up+to+the+plate+during+the+game+against+f+Louisiana-Lafayette%2C+Saturday%2C+April+13%2C+202%2C4+at+Bobcat+Softball+Stadium.
Mandalyn Lewallen
Texas State senior outfielder Piper Randolph (11) steps up to the plate during the game against f Louisiana-Lafayette, Saturday, April 13, 202,4 at Bobcat Softball Stadium.

Texas State softball bounced back by going 4-0 this past week after going 1-3 the previous week. 

The Bobcats defeated the University of Texas at San Antonio 10-0 last Wednesday and swept the University of Louisiana-Monroe in three games last weekend. The Bobcats outscored the Warhawks 19-7.

Here are three takeaways from the Bobcats’ performance last week:

 

Sophomore outfielder Emilee Baker is getting more playing time

Initially, sophomore outfielder Sydney Harvey filled the void left by junior outfielder Ciara Trahan’s season-ending injury. However, while she impressed with her defense, Harvey has just six hits in 30 at-bats since receiving more playing time.

Baker started every game last week in Trahan’s usual position, left field, going 5-for-15 with three RBIs. She is hitting .316 on the season with a .361 on-base percentage in 57 at-bats. Last season, she hit .333 with a .417 on-base percentage in 41 at-bats.

Harvey will still see playing time in Trahan’s absence. She even started in center field on Wednesday against the UTSA, giving senior outfielder Piper Randolph the day off. But, with Trahan’s .339 batting average no longer a part of the lineup, Baker will most likely continue to fill in if she continues making good contact.

 

Sophomore catcher Karmyn Bass deserves more recognition

Bass impressed in Texas State’s four games last week, hitting .500 with two home runs and driving in three runs. Her season slash line now sits at .280/.356/.448 (batting average/on-base/slugging percentage) with three home runs, nine doubles, three triples, and 33 RBIs.

Bass may not have the contact ability of senior shortstop Hannah Earls or the power of senior first baseman J.J. Smith, but she has been a vital part of Texas State’s lineup regardless. Her performance last week further proved this, propelling the Bobcats to four victories.

 

Texas State continues to prove it has one of the best pitching staffs in the country

As it stands, the Bobcats have the seventh-best ERA across Division I softball in 2024 at 1.72. Last week showcased Texas State’s pitching abilities, as the staff posted a collective 1.33 ERA in 27 innings.

Senior pitcher Jessica Mullins pitched 16 innings last week, allowing three earned runs and striking out 17 batters. Freshman pitcher Madison Azua allowed zero earned runs in eight innings, and graduate pitcher Tori McCann allowed one earned run in three innings.

As the Sun Belt Conference Tournament nears, Texas State is likely very confident in its pitching, with Mullins leading the country in wins and Azua looking like the Bobcats’ ace of the future.
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in features
Texas State senior pitcher Tony Robie (39) prepares to pitch the ball during the game against Incarnate Word, Tuesday, April 23, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Texas State run-rules Incarnate Word for first shutout of season
City council approves McLain Project
City council approves McLain Project
Texas State senior pitcher Jessica Mullins (4) pitches the ball during the game against #21 Baylor, Wednesday, April 3, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Mullins plans ahead, reminisces on career at TXST
Triple Six Social owner Andrea Hernandez cuts the ribbon during its grand opening, Friday, April 19, 2024, at 329 Cheatham St. in San Marcos.
New cafe unveils gothic scenery
Being pro-Palestine isn’t antisemitic; neither is being anti-Israeli policy
Being pro-Palestine isn’t antisemitic; neither is being anti-Israeli policy
Texas State graduate student quarterback Jordan McCloud signs autographs for fans after the maroon and gold spring game, Saturday, April 13, 2024, at Bobcat Stadium.
McCloud breaks ground with first NIL deal
More in softball
Texas State sophomore catcher Karmyn Bass (10) prepares to hit the ball, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Bobcats win fifth straight, sweep Warhawks on the road
Texas State freshman pitcher Madison Azua (22) goes to throw the ball during the game against Louisiana-Lafayette, Saturday, April 13, 2024, at Texas State Softball Complex.
Bobcats clinch series over Warhawks with game two win
Texas State senior outfielder Piper Randolph (11) swings the bat during the game against Louisiana-Lafayette, Saturday, April 13, 2024, at Texas State Softball Complex.
Softball showcases 'Slam Marcos' to ULM in game one of series
Texas State sophomore utility Sydney Harvey (9) prepares to hit the ball during the game against #21 Baylor, Wednesday, April 3, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Harvey proving her worth in Trahan's absence
Texas State softball members gather during a break at the game against Louisiana-Lafayette, Saturday, April 13, 2024, at Texas State Softball Complex.
Texas State dropped in national rankings after a 1-3 week
The Texas State softball team stand for the National Anthem before the game against Louisiana-Lafayette, Saturday, April 13, 2024, at Texas State Softball Complex.
Three takeways from Texas State softball's 1-3 week
More in Sports
The Texas State baseball team gathers around Head Coach Steven Trout to talk about the next inning during the game against South Alabama, Friday, April 19, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Three takeaways from Texas State baseball's fourth straight conference series loss
Texas State graduate student sprinter Daniel Harrold (11) competes in the Charles Austin Classic, Saturday, March 23, 2024, at the Texas State Track & Field Complex.
Track and field secure four gold medals at Alumni Muster
Texas State senior pitcher Jonathan Martinez (45) pitches the ball during the game against Texas, Wednesday, April 10, 2024, at UFCU Disch-Falk Field in Austin.
"When you're playing bad it's contagious": Texas State baseball plagued by inconsistency in 2024
Texas State junior tennis player Sofia Fortuno celebrate a point during the doubles match against Troy, Friday, April 5, 2024, at Bobcat Tennis Complex.
Texas State tennis finishes regular season with victory against Louisiana-Monroe
The Texas State womens golf team celebrates winning the Sun Belt Conference Championship, Thursday, April 18, 2024, at the Lakewood Club in Point Clear, Alabama.
Texas State women's golf wins Sun Belt Conference Championship
Texas State womens basketball head coach Zenerae Antoine gets recognition for becoming the winningest coach in program history after a victory against Georgia State on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. The Bobcats won 64-48.
Women’s basketball adds Texas native Destiny Terrell



SECTIONS
SERVICES
CONTACT INFORMATION

News


Life & Arts


Sports


Opinions


Multimedia


Podcasts


Star Merch!


Classifieds


Advertising


About


Meet the Staff


Contact


Jobs


Support Student Media

universitystar.com
601 University Drive
San Marcos, TX 78666
Phone: 512-245-3487
Email: [email protected]

App Store Download

Google Play Download

© Copyright 2024 The University Star 601 University Drive, San Marcos, TX | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024 The University Star 601 University Drive, San Marcos, TX | Privacy Policy

© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The University Star