Three takeaways from Texas State softball’s 4-0 week

Mandalyn Lewallen Texas State senior outfielder Piper Randolph (11) steps up to the plate during the game against f Louisiana-Lafayette, Saturday, April 13, 202,4 at Bobcat Softball Stadium.

Texas State softball bounced back by going 4-0 this past week after going 1-3 the previous week.

The Bobcats defeated the University of Texas at San Antonio 10-0 last Wednesday and swept the University of Louisiana-Monroe in three games last weekend. The Bobcats outscored the Warhawks 19-7.

Here are three takeaways from the Bobcats’ performance last week:

Sophomore outfielder Emilee Baker is getting more playing time

Initially, sophomore outfielder Sydney Harvey filled the void left by junior outfielder Ciara Trahan’s season-ending injury. However, while she impressed with her defense, Harvey has just six hits in 30 at-bats since receiving more playing time.

Baker started every game last week in Trahan’s usual position, left field, going 5-for-15 with three RBIs. She is hitting .316 on the season with a .361 on-base percentage in 57 at-bats. Last season, she hit .333 with a .417 on-base percentage in 41 at-bats.

Harvey will still see playing time in Trahan’s absence. She even started in center field on Wednesday against the UTSA, giving senior outfielder Piper Randolph the day off. But, with Trahan’s .339 batting average no longer a part of the lineup, Baker will most likely continue to fill in if she continues making good contact.

Sophomore catcher Karmyn Bass deserves more recognition

Bass impressed in Texas State’s four games last week, hitting .500 with two home runs and driving in three runs. Her season slash line now sits at .280/.356/.448 (batting average/on-base/slugging percentage) with three home runs, nine doubles, three triples, and 33 RBIs.

Bass may not have the contact ability of senior shortstop Hannah Earls or the power of senior first baseman J.J. Smith, but she has been a vital part of Texas State’s lineup regardless. Her performance last week further proved this, propelling the Bobcats to four victories.

Texas State continues to prove it has one of the best pitching staffs in the country

As it stands, the Bobcats have the seventh-best ERA across Division I softball in 2024 at 1.72. Last week showcased Texas State’s pitching abilities, as the staff posted a collective 1.33 ERA in 27 innings.

Senior pitcher Jessica Mullins pitched 16 innings last week, allowing three earned runs and striking out 17 batters. Freshman pitcher Madison Azua allowed zero earned runs in eight innings, and graduate pitcher Tori McCann allowed one earned run in three innings.

As the Sun Belt Conference Tournament nears, Texas State is likely very confident in its pitching, with Mullins leading the country in wins and Azua looking like the Bobcats’ ace of the future.