The Texas State softball team gathers during a break at the game against Louisiana-Lafayette, Saturday, April 13, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Texas State softball improves national rankings following 4-0 week
April 24, 2024
Texas State senior outfielder Piper Randolph (11) steps up to the plate during the game against f Louisiana-Lafayette, Saturday, April 13, 202,4 at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Three takeaways from Texas State softball’s 4-0 week
April 24, 2024
Texas State senior pitcher Tony Robie (39) prepares to pitch the ball during the game against Incarnate Word, Tuesday, April 23, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Texas State run-rules Incarnate Word for first shutout of season
April 24, 2024
commissioners court city council 4
Commissioners Court receives presentation on homelessness in Hays County, proclaims Animal Cruelty Month
April 24, 2024
City council approves McLain Project
April 24, 2024
Texas State senior pitcher Jessica Mullins (4) pitches the ball during the game against #21 Baylor, Wednesday, April 3, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Mullins plans ahead, reminisces on career at TXST
April 24, 2024

Texas State run-rules Incarnate Word for first shutout of season

Adrian Ramirez, Sports Reporter
April 24, 2024
Texas+State+senior+pitcher+Tony+Robie+%2839%29+prepares+to+pitch+the+ball+during+the+game+against+Incarnate+Word%2C+Tuesday%2C+April+23%2C+2024%2C+at+Bobcat+Ballpark.
Nathalie Yanez
Texas State senior pitcher Tony Robie (39) prepares to pitch the ball during the game against Incarnate Word, Tuesday, April 23, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.

In a season of ups and downs, the Bobcats still have the ability to remind everyone that talent is certainly one thing they do not lack. On Tuesday, they reminded Bobcat Faithful of just how good they can be.

Texas State baseball (21-21, 7-11 Sun Belt Conference) defeated the University of Incarnate Word (23-16, 8-4 Southland Conference) in run-rule fashion 10-0 in seven innings Tuesday evening at Bobcat Ballpark.

It was all Texas State from the first to the last pitch. The offense hung a crooked number in three of the seven innings, reminding everyone that this is still “Slam Marcos” with three home runs on the night.

Senior catcher August Ramirez started the scoring in the second inning by hitting a two-run home run to put the Bobcats up 2-0. Just one inning later, Ramirez did it again, this time hitting a three-run blast to the opposite field to give the Bobcats a 7-0 lead.

In the bottom of the sixth, senior infielder Davis Powell blasted a three-run shot over the left field wall, putting the Bobcats up 10-0 and giving them the double-digit advantage needed for the run-rule.

“We put the work in, day in and day out,” Ramirez said. “It showed tonight how lethal we can be [at the plate].”

On the mound, the Bobcat pitching staff threw their first shutout of the season. Senior pitcher Tony Robie got the start and shoved, turning in his best performance of the year. Robie threw five shutout innings while only surrendering two hits and striking out four.

“[Robie] just pounded the strike zone,” Head Coach Steven Trout said. “That’s always number one with our staff [which] is filling up the strike zone and making [the opponent] put it in play.”

The Bobcats will return to action when they hit the road this weekend for a series against Arkansas State University (17-23-1, 4-13-1 Sun Belt Conference).

The opening pitch of game one between Texas State and Arkansas State is scheduled to be thrown at 6 p.m. Friday, April 26, at Tomlinson Stadium–Kell Field in Jonesboro, Arkansas.
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

Texas State senior pitcher Jessica Mullins (4) pitches the ball during the game against #21 Baylor, Wednesday, April 3, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Mullins plans ahead, reminisces on career at TXST
Triple Six Social owner Andrea Hernandez cuts the ribbon during its grand opening, Friday, April 19, 2024, at 329 Cheatham St. in San Marcos.
New cafe unveils gothic scenery
Being pro-Palestine isn’t antisemitic; neither is being anti-Israeli policy
Texas State graduate student quarterback Jordan McCloud signs autographs for fans after the maroon and gold spring game, Saturday, April 13, 2024, at Bobcat Stadium.
McCloud breaks ground with first NIL deal
Pranesha Dangol, a civil engineering freshman and volunteer at the festival, folds clothes at the clothing swap, Saturday, April 20, 2024, at the Meadows Center in San Marcos.
Earth Day celebration highlights resources and sustainability
Donate to The University Star