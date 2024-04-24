Texas State run-rules Incarnate Word for first shutout of season

Nathalie Yanez Texas State senior pitcher Tony Robie (39) prepares to pitch the ball during the game against Incarnate Word, Tuesday, April 23, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.

In a season of ups and downs, the Bobcats still have the ability to remind everyone that talent is certainly one thing they do not lack. On Tuesday, they reminded Bobcat Faithful of just how good they can be.

Texas State baseball (21-21, 7-11 Sun Belt Conference) defeated the University of Incarnate Word (23-16, 8-4 Southland Conference) in run-rule fashion 10-0 in seven innings Tuesday evening at Bobcat Ballpark.

It was all Texas State from the first to the last pitch. The offense hung a crooked number in three of the seven innings, reminding everyone that this is still “Slam Marcos” with three home runs on the night.

Senior catcher August Ramirez started the scoring in the second inning by hitting a two-run home run to put the Bobcats up 2-0. Just one inning later, Ramirez did it again, this time hitting a three-run blast to the opposite field to give the Bobcats a 7-0 lead.

In the bottom of the sixth, senior infielder Davis Powell blasted a three-run shot over the left field wall, putting the Bobcats up 10-0 and giving them the double-digit advantage needed for the run-rule.

“We put the work in, day in and day out,” Ramirez said. “It showed tonight how lethal we can be [at the plate].”

On the mound, the Bobcat pitching staff threw their first shutout of the season. Senior pitcher Tony Robie got the start and shoved, turning in his best performance of the year. Robie threw five shutout innings while only surrendering two hits and striking out four.

“[Robie] just pounded the strike zone,” Head Coach Steven Trout said. “That’s always number one with our staff [which] is filling up the strike zone and making [the opponent] put it in play.”

The Bobcats will return to action when they hit the road this weekend for a series against Arkansas State University (17-23-1, 4-13-1 Sun Belt Conference).

The opening pitch of game one between Texas State and Arkansas State is scheduled to be thrown at 6 p.m. Friday, April 26, at Tomlinson Stadium–Kell Field in Jonesboro, Arkansas.