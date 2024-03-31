Siltala awarded Sun Belt Conference Men’s Golfer of the Week

Photo Courtesy of Texas State Athletics Texas State sophomore golfer Sakke Siltala watches the ball after hitting it during the All-American Intercollegiate Tournament, Tuesday, Mach 19, 2024, at the Golf Club of Houstin in Humble, Texas.

Texas State sophomore golfer Sakke Siltala was named Sun Belt Conference Men’s Golfer of the Week on for his previous week’s performance after shooting a three-round 207, going six under par at the Mobile Bay Intercollegiate tournament, which was enough to lead Texas State to the win in Mobile, Alabama.

Siltala shot even par or better in all three rounds, with a four under par 67 in the second round, leading him to finish third in the tournament. He was one of three Bobcats to finish in the top 10 in Mobile.

Sitala competes regularly for the Bobcats. He has been in six of the last eight matches and continues to compete at a high level every tournament, with two top-five finishes in the tournaments he’s competed in.

The Bobcats will be back in action in Charlottesville on April 8-9 in the Lewis Chitengwa Memorial Tournament, as they will also be getting ready for the Sun Belt Conference Championship on April 22.