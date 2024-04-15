VATS golf tournament held at SMTX Golf Club

Max Martinez The golfing community conjoins at Kissing Tree Golf Club for the VATS Tournament, Saturday, April 6, 2024, in San Marcos.

The Veterans Alliance of Texas State (VATS) held its annual golf tournament Saturday, April 6, at the Kissing Tree Golf Club in San Marcos.

The goal was to raise over $25,000 to contribute to VATS to help veterans who attended Texas State University. With a combination of Kissing Tree Golf Club employees and Executive Members of VATS, the annual golf tournament ran well and its mission was a success.

Not everyone played the best golf, but it didn’t matter as they laughed off bad shots and understood the meaning of the event–– to honor Texas State’s veterans.

The event kicked off at 2 p.m. and due to the hundreds of golf players participating in the tournament, it wasn’t until around 7 p.m. that they finished the 18-hole course.

It was a gloomy and windy day, perfect for golf, and the beauty of Kissing Tree Golf Club shined. Along the well-kept greens were luscious ponds to complement the nature of the event.

There was a mixture of golfers from Texas State students looking to win the tournament to veterans reminiscing and supporting the foundation. One thing each golfer had in common, however, was a patriotic motivation for their attendance.

When it was all said and done, team Elevated Greens took first place in the tournament with a score of 15-under par shooting 57. Team Elevated Greens consisted of Caleb Franke, Erik Arroyo, Jordan Littlefield and Taylor Green who were able to beat out a tough competition full of other experienced golfers.

Second place finished with a score of 14-under par shooting 58. This team consisted of Trevor Blend, Jayden Quales and Jose Castruita.

The third-place team, consisting of Rob Freeman, Mo Miniken and Ashlee Gerardi, finished with a score of 13-under par shooting 59.

Despite the induction of victors, the tournament was a fun and successful way to celebrate the game of golf and Texas State’s veterans.