What’s happening in San Marcos this Weekend

Weekend in San Marcos features events happening around town so Texas State students and residents can find activities to incorporate into their schedules every weekend.

This weekend, from April 26-28, there’s a variety of entertainment. Check out this detailed list to find the event that best suits your interests:

Friday, April 26

At 8 p.m., stop by Jack’s Roadhouse to catch a performance by Kill Lonely and a variety of acts for free. All ages are welcome; for a full list of performers click here.

Doors open at 7 p.m. every fourth Friday of the month at The Davenport for Friday Funktion. Enjoy a vintage market with live music and grooves.

Saturday, April 27

At 9 p.m. this Saturday, head on down to The Marc for One Direction Night presented by Club 90’s. It’s an 18+ event and tickets can be purchased in advance starting at $20. For more information and ticket sales click here.

Catch a comedy show at 7:30 p.m. in Wake The Dead Coffee House presented by Top Flight Comedy. The line-up includes Jason Rodriguez, Dean Stanfield and Evan Lopez.

Sunday, April 28

Start your Sunday morning with a light-up kayak tour from 8:30 to 10 a.m. on the headwaters of the San Marcos River. The Spring Lake Light-Up Kayak Tour costs $45 per attendee or $40 for students and military members. The tour features a 100% clear kayak equipped with underwater LED lights, providing an uninterrupted view of San Marcos Springs wildlife.

Join the Texas State Orchestra at the Symphony this Sunday at 3 p.m. in Evans Auditorium. Tickets start at $7 for Texas State students, faculty and staff and $12 for the public. The box office will open one hour prior to the performance but tickets can be purchased online as well.