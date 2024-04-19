What’s happening in San Marcos this Weekend

Weekend in San Marcos features events happening around town so Texas State students and residents can find activities to incorporate into their schedules every weekend.

This weekend, from April 19-21, there’s a variety of entertainment. Check out this detailed list to find the event that best suits your interests:

Friday, April 19

The OUTlaw Pride Fest is back in San Marcos this weekend. Enjoy three days of music across multiple venues. For a full list of participating venues and artists click here. This event will kick-off Friday from 5-7 p.m. at Roughhouse Brewing.

Friday, April 19

Wake the Dead Coffee House will host Jonivan Jones for a live show. The Arkansas born musician is influenced by old folk, psychedelic sounds and blues. Doors will open at 6 p.m.

Saturday, April 20

The Battle For Bikini Bottom: Spongebob Vs. Patrick roller derby presented by The San Marcos River Rollers is this Saturday at River Ridge Park. The whistle will blow at 5 p.m. and tickets are $10 or half off with a San Marcos River Rollers shirt. The event encourages guests to bring their own beverages and chairs.

Saturday, April 20

Witness an exhibition dance battle between Texas State and Texas Tech dancers at Drop That Beat located at the Jowers Center. Competitions go from 1-6 p.m. and tickets cost $20 for general admission or $10 for students with an ID.

Sunday, April 21

Watch the Texas State Bobcats baseball team face-off against the South Alabama Jaguars at Bobcat Ballpark. The game will begin at 11:30 a.m.

Sunday, April 21

Head to Wonder World Cave & Adventure Park for the 3rd Annual Earth Day event. This free family-friendly event goes from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. There will be a variety of activities from arts, learning, live music and more to celebrate.