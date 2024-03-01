What’s happening in San Marcos this Weekend

Weekend in San Marcos features events happening around town so Texas State students and residents can find activities to incorporate into their schedules every weekend.

This weekend, from March 1-3, there’s a variety of events to get in touch with the San Marcos community and explore the outdoors. Check out this detailed list to find the event that best suites your interests:

Friday, March 1

Get the weekend started by checking out Hank Weaver, a Texas State student and aspiring singer-songwriter, performing live at Cheatham Street Warehouse. The show will open with country artist Ashton Naylor at 8 p.m. Tickets are sold for $10 on Eventbrite.

Friday, March 1

In their last game of the 2024 season, the Texas State men’s basketball team will face-off against the Troy Trojans. The Bobcats will also celebrate senior night to honor players closing out their college basketball careers. Tip off is set for 7:15 p.m. at Strahan Arena.

Saturday, March 2

Celebrate Texas Independence Day with a firework show at Roughhouse Brewing. Fireworks will start at 7 p.m. but it is suggested to arrive early to secure parking and a spot to sit down. The event is free and guests are welcome to bring blankets and chairs to watch. Food and drinks will be sold through the night.

Saturday, March 2

With the first Saturday of the month rolling back around, the Abracadavar Witches’ Market is back with more unique creations for sale. The market is held monthly at Wake the Dead Coffee House and will start at 5 p.m.

Sunday, March. 3

Grab your wallet and a friends for the San Marcos Flea Market at Wonder World park. This community market convenes every Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, March 25

Enjoy the early spring weather by going on a ride with Get Up and Go Kayaking. Reservations are required for the Sunset and Glow Tour and there are time-slots available for 6:45 p.m. or 8:45 p.m. priced at $59 per person.