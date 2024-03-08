82° San Marcos
What's happening in San Marcos this Weekend
March 8, 2024
Lecturer Nick Lawson analyzes text from a play, Wednesday, Feb. 28, in the Department of Theatre and Dance.
New series to give improved titles to nontenured faculty
March 8, 2024
Illustration by Jarell Carr
NCAA volleyball contact rule change impacts TXST
March 8, 2024
Texas State senior pitcher Jessica Mullins (4) prepares the ball during the game against Penn State, Thursday, March. 7, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Bobcats take down Nittany Lions in game one of three
March 7, 2024
Texas State guard sophomore Coleton Benson (22) shoots from the three point line during the game against LeTourneau, Monday, Dec. 18, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Benson and Mason: The one-two punch off the Bobcat bench
March 7, 2024
I-35 construction to never conclude in Central Texas
I-35 construction to "never conclude" in Central Texas
March 7, 2024

What’s happening in San Marcos this Weekend

Hope Monte, Engagement Editor
March 8, 2024
Whats+happening+in+San+Marcos+this+Weekend

Weekend in San Marcos features events happening around town so Texas State students and residents can find activities to incorporate into their schedules every weekend.

This weekend, March 8-10, start off spring break by cheering on Bobcat athletics, cracking open some crawfish, catching a live show and more. Check out this detailed list to find the event that best suites your interests:

Friday, March 8

The Texas State softball team will start the weekend off with a doubleheader against Penn State. Their first pitch is scheduled for 4 p.m. with the next game following at 6 p.m. The team looks to build off their success at the McHaney Memorial Classic from the previous weekend.

Friday, March 8

Enjoy the spring weather with a movie in the park hosted by the city of San Marcos at San Marcos Plaza Park. “Spring Movie in your Park” activities will start at 6 p.m. until the movie “Elemental” begins at 7 p.m. The showing is free with concessions available for purchase.

Saturday, March 9

Take a trip downtown and check out the 1893 Flea, a vintage and antique market held at the Price Center. The indoor market occurs ever second Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Saturday, March 9

Roughhouse Brewing kicks off spring with their Annual Crawfish Boil. Plates will be served starting at 12 p.m. and cost $24 per 2 pounds. Arriving early is encouraged as supply is limited. Live music will also be performed by Kimmi Bitter and the Westside Twang from 1-4 p.m.

Saturday, March 9

Get out and about at the Art Squared market presented by the San Marcos Artist League. Local artists will be selling handmade crafts, fine art pieces and perform live demonstrations. The market will be outside the Hays County Historic Courthouse from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday, March 10

The Texas State men’s baseball team will complete a three game weekend series on Sunday against Sam Houston State. The first pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m. at Bobcat Ballpark.
