What’s happening in San Marcos this Weekend

Weekend in San Marcos features events happening around town so students and residents can find activities to incorporate into their schedules every weekend.

This weekend, from Oct. 4 – 6, there’s a variety of entertainment. Check out this detailed list to find the event that best suits your interests.

Friday, October 4, Frights & Sounds 2024: The Haunted Renaissance

The fifth annual Frights and Sounds music festival will take over The Square in San Marcos from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5. The two day event will feature 70+ local bands, a vendor market, wrestling, comedy and film at various venues around town. Tickets are available online or on the day of starting at $15 for single day passes and $25 for a two day pass.

Friday, October 4, AWR Live Wrestling

The bell will ring at 6:30 p.m. Friday night, at Sean Patrick’s Irish Pub to signal the start of the show hosted by Austin Wrestling Revolution as part of Frights & Sounds 2024. Don’t miss out on this night of free professional wrestling featuring WWE legend Jerry “The King” Lawler.

Saturday, October 5, Sacred Springs Powwow 2024

Step into a world filled with vibrant dances, traditional music, delicious food and cultural celebrations at the Sacred Springs Powwow from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday and Sunday at the Meadows Center. Don’t miss this unique opportunity to experience the beauty and spirit of indigenous traditions of Turtle Island. Tickets are available online starting at $5 – $6 for day passes or $8 for a two-day pass.

Saturday, October 5, Abracadavar Witches’ Market

The Abracadavar Witches’ Market features unique and otherworldly creations from local magic makers alongside espresso drinks and cold beer starting at 5 p.m. on Saturday at Wake the Dead Coffee House. Don’t miss out on San Marcos’ favorite witches market, this is a free event.

Sunday, October 6, 1st Sunday Art Jams

The 1st Sunday Art Jams will feature live mural art, an art market, family art activities and more from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday at the Big Bunce Art House, located at 1401 Prospect St., For more information click here.

Sunday, October 6, Together in TEAL: Ending Ovarian Cancer Walk

Registration opens at 8 a.m. for the Together in TEAL: Ending Ovarian Cancer Walk, hosted by the National Ovarian Cancer Coalition on Sunday at San Marcos City Park. Come on out to honor survivors, celebrate the memories of lost loved ones and raise critical awareness for ovarian cancer.