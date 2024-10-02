91° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star



The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star









Categories:

What’s happening in San Marcos this Weekend

Diego Medel, Engagement Editor
October 2, 2024

Weekend in San Marcos features events happening around town so students and residents can find activities to incorporate into their schedules every weekend.

This weekend, from Oct. 4 – 6, there’s a variety of entertainment. Check out this detailed list to find the event that best suits your interests.

Friday, October 4, Frights & Sounds 2024: The Haunted Renaissance

The fifth annual Frights and Sounds music festival will take over The Square in San Marcos from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5. The two day event will feature 70+ local bands, a vendor market, wrestling, comedy and film at various venues around town. Tickets are available online or on the day of starting at $15 for single day passes and $25 for a two day pass.

Friday, October 4, AWR Live Wrestling

The bell will ring at 6:30 p.m. Friday night, at Sean Patrick’s Irish Pub to signal the start of the show hosted by Austin Wrestling Revolution as part of Frights & Sounds 2024. Don’t miss out on this night of free professional wrestling featuring WWE legend Jerry “The King” Lawler.

Saturday, October 5Sacred Springs Powwow 2024

Step into a world filled with vibrant dances, traditional music, delicious food and cultural celebrations at the Sacred Springs Powwow from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday and Sunday at the Meadows Center. Don’t miss this unique opportunity to experience the beauty and spirit of indigenous traditions of Turtle Island. Tickets are available online starting at $5 – $6 for day passes or $8 for a two-day pass.

Saturday, October 5Abracadavar Witches’ Market

The Abracadavar Witches’ Market features unique and otherworldly creations from local magic makers alongside espresso drinks and cold beer starting at 5 p.m. on Saturday at Wake the Dead Coffee House. Don’t miss out on San Marcos’ favorite witches market, this is a free event.

Sunday, October 61st Sunday Art Jams

The 1st Sunday Art Jams will feature live mural art, an art market, family art activities and more from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday at the Big Bunce Art House, located at 1401 Prospect St., For more information click here.

Sunday, October 6, Together in TEAL: Ending Ovarian Cancer Walk

Registration opens at 8 a.m. for the Together in TEAL: Ending Ovarian Cancer Walk, hosted by the National Ovarian Cancer Coalition on Sunday at San Marcos City Park. Come on out to honor survivors, celebrate the memories of lost loved ones and raise critical awareness for ovarian cancer.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in features
Texas State freshman wide receiver Jordan Martin (14) and his teammates celebrate his touchdown during the game against Sam Houston State, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, at NRG Stadium in Houston.
Breaking down Texas State’s loss against Sam Houston State
Texas State mascot, Boko, rides a motorcycle to lead the Bobcats out onto the field before the start of a football game, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at Bobcat Stadium.
Texas State to remain in Sun Belt Conference
Texas State sophomore golfer Sakke Siltala watches the ball after hitting it during the All-American Intercollegiate Tournament, Tuesday, Mach 19, 2024, at the Golf Club of Houstin in Humble, Texas.
Men's golf finishes fifth at Bubba Barnett Intercollegiate
A litter of seven mixed breed puppies press their faces up against the gate of their kennel on Friday, Sept. 13, 2024 at the San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter. Three of the seven puppies, Torri, Masai and Gabby, are still listed as adoptable on the shelter's webpage.
SMTX grapples with overcrowding at animal shelter
Texas State freshman wide receiver Jordan Martin (14) and his teammates celebrate his touchdown during the game against Sam Houston State, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, at NRG Stadium in Houston.
Texas State opens Sun Belt play against defending conference champions
U.S. Representative Greg Casar (Right) introduces U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (Left), Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024, at the LBJ Ballroom. Casar and Ocasio-Cortez were in San Marcos for the "Our Fight Our Future" rally to convince students to register to vote.
Democratic politicians visit TXST ahead of November election
Donate to The University Star