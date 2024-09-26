What’s happening in San Marcos this Weekend

Weekend in San Marcos features events happening around town so students and residents can find activities to incorporate into their schedules every weekend.

This weekend, from Sept. 27-29, there’s a variety of entertainment. Check out this detailed list to find the event that best suits your interests.

Friday, September 27, Beans and Bops Vol. 7

Doors open at 5 p.m. on Friday at Wake the Dead Coffee House for the first anniversary of Beans and Bops. Beans and Bops Vol. 7 will feature original music from a variety of artists including Brainwavve, Chief and Thedoomsdaydevice, Dr. Funkyfingers and many more. This a free show with the first act starting at 5:30 p.m.

Friday, September 27, Tobias Lund, Slick and Seth Celdran

Doors will open at 7 p.m. on Friday at Alchemy Records for headliner Tobias Lund, a soul-pop artist hailing from Copenhagen, Denmark. Music starts at 8 p.m. with supporting acts from SLICK, a self described mix of R&B and alt rock, and Seth Celdran. Tickets start at $10 at the door.

Saturday, September 28, Blanco Vista Market Days

From 5 to 8 p.m., Saturday at 4040 Trailridge Pass, step into an evening full of food, shopping and activities for all ages at Blanco Vista Market. Featuring over 25 vendors ranging from food to jewelry and more, this family friendly event features shopping, games and activities for the whole family.

Saturday, September 28, Recovery on the Plaza

Starting at 5 p.m., Saturday at San Marcos Plaza Park, Recovery on the Plaza is a free festival celebrating fun in recovery and showcasing services available in Hays County. The lineup includes Vance Loggins, Dallas Burrow and quesabirria tacos by Tacos Pa-Ti.

Sunday, September 29, Classic Rides On El Camino Real

Starting at 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Hays County Historic Courthouse, Classic Ride On El Camino Real is an event showcasing vehicles of all kinds. From classics to the latest models, this event occurs on the last Sunday of every month. This week they will also host support services for veterans. This is a free and family friendly event.

Sunday, September 29, San Marcos Flea Market

Starting at 9 a.m. and running until 5 p.m., Sunday at Wonder World Cave & Adventure Park, the weekly San Marcos Flea Market will feature live music, local vendors, food trucks and more. This event is family friendly and has no admission or parking costs.