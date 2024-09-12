What’s happening in San Marcos this Weekend

Weekend in San Marcos features events happening around town so students and residents can find activities to incorporate into their schedules every weekend.

This weekend, from Sept. 13-15, there’s a variety of entertainment. Check out this detailed list to find the event that best suits your interests.

Friday, September 13, Drew Nickens & The Homies

From 8 to 11 p.m. on Friday at Ragnar’s Comedy Club and Music Venue, Drew Nickens & The Homies take over for a night full of different styles and tempos of comedy. From new faces to the pros, come check out what Texas comedians have to offer. Tickets start at $25, this is a 21+ event.

Friday, September 13, Tape B

Doors will open at 9 p.m. on Friday at The Marc for a night full of EDM. The show will feature headliner Tape B, bass music’s latest trailblazer and support from Eater and smith.. Tickets start at $45 and are available for purchase online.

Saturday, September 14, San Marcos Texas Pride

Kicking off at 9:30 a.m., Saturday in the parking lot of Gus’s World Famous Fried Chicken, march to Railyard Bar & Grill for a day full of Pride celebrations. Wear Blue for solidarity; this is a free event with vendors, BBQ and a Drag show.

Saturday, September 14, Hispanic Heritage Exhibition Walk

Starting at 10 a.m., Saturday at the Centro Cultural Hispano de San Marcos and culminating at the Hays County Historic Courthouse, the exhibition walk serves as a kick-off event for Hispanic Heritage Month. There will be music, food and vendors at the Hays County Historic Courthouse, and all proceeds will be given to local students with scholarships to further their education. This is a free event for all ages.

Sunday, September 15, Railyard Stop-n-Shop Market

From 12 to 5 p.m., Sunday at the Railyard Bar & Grill, the Railyard Stop-n-Shop Market will host a variety of vendors, offering food, drinks and shopping. This is a family and pet-friendly event.

Sunday, September 15, San Marcos Metaphysical and Holistic Fair

From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, at the Holiday Inn Convention Center, the San Marcos Metaphysical and Holistic Fair will feature holistic healers, practitioners and a variety of shopping. This event features free admissions, parking and lectures throughout the day and is open to the public.