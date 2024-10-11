What’s happening in San Marcos this Weekend

Weekend in San Marcos features events happening around town so students and residents can find activities to incorporate into their schedules every weekend.

This weekend, from Oct. 11-13, there’s a variety of entertainment. Check out this detailed list to find the event that best suits your interests.

Friday, October 11, Free Range Farmers Market

From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, come on out to Wake the Dead Coffee House as they host The Free Range Farmers Market. Come on out and support local vendors from around the Hill Country. This is a free event open to all ages.

Friday, October 11, Movies on the Square: Spooky Edition

Starting at 7:30 p.m., Friday at the Hays County Courthouse lawn, Movies on the Square returns with its spooky edition. This month they will be screening the beloved Halloween classic “Hocus Pocus” (1993). Complimentary popcorn is provided and a variety of local vendors will be on site. Make sure to bring your own chair or blanket for the best experience. This is a free, family-friendly event.

Saturday, October 12, Art Squared Art Markets

Running from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m., Saturday at the Square, the Art Squared Arts Market brings the best local artists together all in one place. Come discover art of all kinds, live music, free kids art activity booths, live art demonstrations and more. This is a free, family-friendly event.

Saturday, October 12, TXST Football vs. Arkansas State

Kicking off at 6 p.m., Saturday at the UFCU Stadium, the Bobcats will face off against the Arkansas State Red Wolves. The Bobcats enter the contest seeking their second conference win of the season. Tickets are available online. Can’t make the game? Catch it streaming on ESPN+ or tune into 89.9 FM KTSW.

Sunday, October 13, Punchlines at the Porch

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with the show kicking off at 7 p.m., Sunday at The Porch for Punchlines at The Porch. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to enjoy live comedy from a hilarious lineup of world class comedians. Tickets start at $10 and are available for purchase online or at the door. This is a 21 and older event, 18+ may be admitted for an additional $5 fee at the door.

Sunday, October 13, Martian Culture

From 8 p.m. to midnight Sunday at Zelicks Ice House, Martian Culture will feature live music, an art market and live art performances. Come on out and inspire the artist inside of you. There will also be a variety of food offerings. This is a 21 and older event with free admission.