What’s happening in San Marcos this Weekend

Weekend in San Marcos features events happening around town so Texas State students and residents can find activities to incorporate into their schedules every weekend.

This weekend, from March 29-31, there’s a variety of events to wrap up the month. Check out this detailed list to find the event that best suites your interests:

Friday, March 29

The Texas State women’s soccer team will continue their spring season with a match against Abilene Christian University. Kickoff will start 6 p.m. located at the Bobcat Soccer Complex.

Friday, March 29

Tantra Coffeehouse will host the Lonesome Heroes for a live show. The Austin native band has both an indie rock and country sound. Doors will open at 7 p.m. with a $5 cover fee.

Saturday, March 30

For a night of laughter and entertainment, Top Flight Comedy will host a show with many comedians from the Austin area. Tickets are $15 and doors will open at 7:30 p.m. at Wake the Dead Coffeehouse.

Saturday, March 30



Find unique and local items for sale at the weekly San Marcos Farmers Market located at the Hays County Historic Courthouse. Vendors will be set up from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Sunday, March 31

Classic Rides On El Camino Rea showcase is an event for everyone. An array of classic, exotic and antique cars and trucks will be featured on lined along the street of The Square. Cars will be found by the Historic Hays County Courthouse and reoccurs every last Sunday of the month from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sunday, March 31

To end the weekend, head to The Porch Open Mic Night to showcase your performance skills starting at 8 p.m.