What’s happening in San Marcos this Weekend

Weekend in San Marcos features events happening around town so Texas State students and residents can find activities to incorporate into their schedules every weekend.

This weekend, from April 5-7, there’s a variety of events to get involved in local art, music and sports. Check out this detailed list to find the event that best suites your interests:

Friday, April 5

Explore the local the art scene with the 2nd Annual San Marcos Studio Tour Kick Off party at MotherShip Studios. The three-day event provides an opportunity to meet local artists, tour their studio spaces and view artwork. The kick-off party will start at 7 p.m. featuring a group exhibition, food, drinks and music. Entry is free, but it is encouraged to RSVP through Eventbrite.

Friday, April 5

Following their Wednesday night win against #21 Baylor, Texas State softball will head into the first game of a weekend series against the Troy Trojans. The first pitch is set for 6 p.m. at Bobcat Softball Stadium.

Saturday, April 6

Celebrate the upcoming solar eclipse by viewing Alignmentality, an immersive and illuminated artwork to honor the San Marcos River and solar eclipse. The installation is the work of a collaboration between three artists: Topher Sipes, Alicia Philley and Jasna Boudard. The animated light show will go on both April 6 and 7 from 8 to 10 p.m.

Saturday, April 6

Dress up as your favorite Shrek character for The Marc’s Shrek Rave. Tickets can be purchased for $20 and the night of music will begin at 9 p.m.

Sunday, April 7

Get in the eclipse spirit with Total Eclipse of the Art: Live Glassblowing at Wimberly Glassworks. The experience will showcase live demonstrations of artists using their glassblowing skills to create ‘interstellar forms’ from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday, April 7

Enjoy lunch, a cold beverage and live music as Dylan Gully performs at Roughhouse Brewing starting at 1 p.m.