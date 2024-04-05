82° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star



The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
Latest Stories
Whats happening in San Marcos this Weekend
What's happening in San Marcos this Weekend
April 5, 2024
Dam on San Marcos River could be restored or demolished
April 5, 2024
Texas State needs better active shooting preparedness
Texas State needs better active shooting preparedness
April 5, 2024
Front of house worker Caitlyn Crockett pours a drink at Bazaar, Friday, March 29, 2024, in San Marcos.
New bar on The Square to have grand opening
April 4, 2024
Texas State sophomore right-handed pitcher Sam Hall (36) throws the ball during the game against Louisiana-Lafayette, Friday, March 29, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Unexpected pitching trio lead baseball to a winning record
April 4, 2024
SMCISD releases renderings for new Mendez Elementary
SMCISD releases renderings for new Mendez Elementary
April 4, 2024

What’s happening in San Marcos this Weekend

Hope Monte, Engagement Editor
April 5, 2024
Whats+happening+in+San+Marcos+this+Weekend

Weekend in San Marcos features events happening around town so Texas State students and residents can find activities to incorporate into their schedules every weekend.

This weekend, from April 5-7, there’s a variety of events to get involved in local art, music and sports. Check out this detailed list to find the event that best suites your interests:

Friday, April 5

Explore the local the art scene with the 2nd Annual San Marcos Studio Tour Kick Off party at MotherShip Studios. The three-day event provides an opportunity to meet local artists, tour their studio spaces and view artwork. The kick-off party will start at 7 p.m. featuring a group exhibition, food, drinks and music. Entry is free, but it is encouraged to RSVP through Eventbrite.

Friday, April 5

Following their Wednesday night win against #21 Baylor, Texas State softball will head into the first game of a weekend series against the Troy Trojans. The first pitch is set for 6 p.m. at Bobcat Softball Stadium.

Saturday, April 6

Celebrate the upcoming solar eclipse by viewing Alignmentality, an immersive and illuminated artwork to honor the San Marcos River and solar eclipse. The installation is the work of a collaboration between three artists: Topher Sipes, Alicia Philley and Jasna Boudard. The animated light show will go on both April 6 and 7 from 8 to 10 p.m.

Saturday, April 6

Dress up as your favorite Shrek character for The Marc’s Shrek Rave. Tickets can be purchased for $20 and the night of music will begin at 9 p.m.

Sunday, April 7

Get in the eclipse spirit with Total Eclipse of the Art: Live Glassblowing at Wimberly Glassworks. The experience will showcase live demonstrations of artists using their glassblowing skills to create ‘interstellar forms’ from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday, April 7

Enjoy lunch, a cold beverage and live music as Dylan Gully performs at Roughhouse Brewing starting at 1 p.m.
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in features
Dam on San Marcos River could be restored or demolished
Texas State needs better active shooting preparedness
Texas State needs better active shooting preparedness
Front of house worker Caitlyn Crockett pours a drink at Bazaar, Friday, March 29, 2024, in San Marcos.
New bar on The Square to have grand opening
Texas State sophomore right-handed pitcher Sam Hall (36) throws the ball during the game against Louisiana-Lafayette, Friday, March 29, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Unexpected pitching trio lead baseball to a winning record
SMCISD releases renderings for new Mendez Elementary
SMCISD releases renderings for new Mendez Elementary
Texas State junior outfielder Ciara Trahan (6) walks on crutches following an injury during the game against #21 Baylor, Wednesday, April 3, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Trahan injures knee during Baylor game; status for remainder of season unknown
More in this_weekend_on_the_town
Whats happening in San Marcos this Weekend
What's happening in San Marcos this Weekend
Whats happening in San Marcos this Weekend
What's happening in San Marcos this Weekend
Whats happening in San Marcos this Weekend
What's happening in San Marcos this Weekend
Whats happening in San Marcos this Weekend
What's happening in San Marcos this Weekend
Whats happening in San Marcos this Weekend
What's happening in San Marcos this Weekend
the square wknd
This Weekend on the Town: August 12 - 13



SECTIONS
SERVICES
CONTACT INFORMATION

News


Life & Arts


Sports


Opinions


Multimedia


Podcasts


Star Merch!


Classifieds


Advertising


About


Meet the Staff


Contact


Jobs


Support Student Media

universitystar.com
601 University Drive
San Marcos, TX 78666
Phone: 512-245-3487
Email: [email protected]

App Store Download

Google Play Download

© Copyright 2024 The University Star 601 University Drive, San Marcos, TX | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024 The University Star 601 University Drive, San Marcos, TX | Privacy Policy

© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The University Star