Texas State sophomore right-handed pitcher Sam Hall (36) throws the ball during the game against Louisiana-Lafayette, Friday, March 29, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Unexpected pitching trio lead baseball to a winning record
April 4, 2024
Unexpected pitching trio lead baseball to a winning record
April 4, 2024
April 4, 2024
Texas State junior outfielder Ciara Trahan (6) walks on crutches following an injury during the game against #21 Baylor, Wednesday, April 3, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Trahan injures knee during Baylor game; status for remainder of season unknown
April 4, 2024
Texas State sophomore utility Sydney Harvey (9) prepares to hit the ball during the game against #21 Baylor, Wednesday, April 3, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Bobcats down Baylor in top 25 mid-week showdown
April 4, 2024
Bobcats down Baylor in top 25 mid-week showdown
April 4, 2024
Star file photo of San Marcos City Council Chamber. 
City Council approves Lindsey Street Housing propositions, hears calls for ceasefire in Gaza
April 3, 2024
Texas State freshman infielder Ryne Farber (31) swings his bat during the game against Washington State, Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024, at Dell Diamond in Round Rock, Texas.
Standout freshman misses time with undisclosed injury
April 3, 2024
Standout freshman misses time with undisclosed injury
April 3, 2024

Bobcats down Baylor in top 25 mid-week showdown

Brendan Fielding, Assistant Sports Editor
April 4, 2024
Texas+State+sophomore+utility+Sydney+Harvey+%289%29+prepares+to+hit+the+ball+during+the+game+against+%2321+Baylor%2C+Wednesday%2C+April+3%2C+2024%2C+at+Bobcat+Softball+Stadium.
Mandalyn Lewallen
Texas State sophomore utility Sydney Harvey (9) prepares to hit the ball during the game against #21 Baylor, Wednesday, April 3, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.

#23 Texas State softball (30-8, 7-2 Sun Belt Conference) defeated #21 Baylor University (19-14, 3-9 Big 12 Conference) Wednesday evening by a score of 6-1 at Bobcat Softball Stadium.

This marks Texas State’s 20th all-time win against the Bears, with the latter boasting 43 wins over the Bobcats. Unfortunately for Texas State fans, this win was lowlighted by a leg injury for junior outfielder Ciara Trahan, the team’s third leader in batting average.

Karmyn Bass’ two-RBI single in the first inning gave Texas State the lasting lead, as Baylor’s bats failed to wake up. Bass also added two walks and a run to the board.

“Obviously, you have to come out punching every single inning of every single game,” Bass said. “But once we start in the first inning when we start off hot, we’re hard to stop.”

Senior pitcher Jessica Mullins had the start on the mound for the Bobcats and posted five strikeouts through four innings while allowing zero runs. 

This marks Mullins’ third start against currently-ranked opponents this season, and her record against them is 2-1.

Freshman pitcher Madison Azua entered in the fifth inning, struck out two Baylor batters, and surrendered one run to close out the game.

“The biggest thing for us right now is to keep attacking the zone,” Texas State Head Coach Ricci Woodard said. “I think that’s what Mullins does really well, and [Azua] is getting there.”

For the Bears, opportunities came and went. A bases-loaded first inning and a bases-loaded fifth inning saw Baylor fail to execute on the scoring front. Altogether, the Bears left nine runners on base.

Texas State will look to keep its momentum as it heads into a three-game series against the Troy University (26-13, 13-7 Sun Belt Conference). The Trojans are coming off a 14-9 loss to Georgia Tech on Tuesday. 

The opening pitch in the first game between Texas State and Troy is scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday, April. 5, at Bobcat Softball Stadium. The game will be available to stream on ESPN+.

For more information on Texas State softball’s current rank, visit D1Softball.com.
Donate to The University Star