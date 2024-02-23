What’s happening in San Marcos this Weekend

Weekend in San Marcos features events happening around town so Texas State students and residents can find activities to incorporate into their schedules every weekend.

This weekend, from Feb. 23-25, there’s a variety of events to attend ranging from scavenger hunts to car shows. Check out this detailed list to find the event that best suites your interests:

Friday, Feb. 23

The Texas State women’s tennis team will look to continue its winning streak as they take on New Mexico State. The teams will face-off at 1 p.m. at Bobcat Tennis Complex.

Friday, Feb. 23

Aiden Logston and The Outlaws country music band will perform Friday night at Cheatham Street Warehouse. The show will start at 8 p.m. and tickets are selling for $10 on Eventbrite.

Saturday, Feb. 24

Get busy around town with the San Marcos Shuffle Scavenger Hunt presented by Alley Kat Adventures. Available times are either from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. or 2-4 p.m. Select a time slot and buy tickets priced at $24 per person through Eventbrite.

Saturday, Feb. 24

As the season nears an end, Texas Sate’s women’s basketball is set to play the Louisiana Lafayette Ragin’ Cajuns. Tip-off will be at 2 p.m. in the Strahan Coliseum.

Sunday, Feb. 25

This reoccurring market can be expected every fourth Sunday of the month. Full Moon Makers Market features local artists and artisans selling handmade goods and more. Vendors will be located by Stonebound Treasures from 12-6 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 25

Whether you are a car fanatic, or are just looking for a way to get out of the house, the Classic Rides On El Camino Rea showcase is an event for everyone. An array of classic, exotic and antique cars and trucks will be featured on The Square admission free. The event will be held at the Historic Hays County Courthouse and reoccurs every last Sunday of the month from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.