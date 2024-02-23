75° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star



The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
Latest Stories
Students utilize off-campus bus stops for transportation, Monday, Feb. 19, 2024, in San Marcos.
Vistas and Sanctuary Lofts transition impacts students, current residents
February 23, 2024
Whats happening in San Marcos this Weekend
What's happening in San Marcos this Weekend
February 23, 2024
Illustration by Devon Crew
Uber is not the safest option for students
February 23, 2024
Texas State senior outfielder Piper Randolph (11) swings to hit the ball during the game against Kennesaw State, Friday, Feb. 9, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Bobcats pummel Arizona State to open Sun Devil Classic
February 23, 2024
Texas State graduate student guard JaNiah Henson (1) dribbles past Marshalls defense, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Shooting woes plague Bobcats against top ranked Marshall
February 22, 2024
Texas State softball Head Coach Ricci Woodard during the Texas Tech game, Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Woodard further establishes legacy with 800 career wins
February 22, 2024

What’s happening in San Marcos this Weekend

Hope Monte, Engagement Editor
February 23, 2024
Whats+happening+in+San+Marcos+this+Weekend

Weekend in San Marcos features events happening around town so Texas State students and residents can find activities to incorporate into their schedules every weekend.

This weekend, from Feb. 23-25, there’s a variety of events to attend ranging from scavenger hunts to car shows. Check out this detailed list to find the event that best suites your interests:

Friday, Feb. 23

The Texas State women’s tennis team will look to continue its winning streak as they take on New Mexico State. The teams will face-off at 1 p.m. at Bobcat Tennis Complex.

Friday, Feb. 23

Aiden Logston and The Outlaws country music band will perform Friday night at Cheatham Street Warehouse. The show will start at 8 p.m. and tickets are selling for $10 on Eventbrite.

Saturday, Feb. 24

Get busy around town with the San Marcos Shuffle Scavenger Hunt presented by Alley Kat Adventures. Available times are either from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. or 2-4 p.m. Select a time slot and buy tickets priced at $24 per person through Eventbrite.

Saturday, Feb. 24

As the season nears an end, Texas Sate’s women’s basketball is set to play the Louisiana Lafayette Ragin’ Cajuns. Tip-off will be at 2 p.m. in the Strahan Coliseum.

Sunday, Feb. 25

This reoccurring market can be expected every fourth Sunday of the month. Full Moon Makers Market features local artists and artisans selling handmade goods and more. Vendors will be located by Stonebound Treasures from 12-6 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 25

Whether you are a car fanatic, or are just looking for a way to get out of the house, the Classic Rides On El Camino Rea showcase is an event for everyone. An array of classic, exotic and antique cars and trucks will be featured on The Square admission free. The event will be held at the Historic Hays County Courthouse and reoccurs every last Sunday of the month from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in features
Texas State senior outfielder Piper Randolph (11) swings to hit the ball during the game against Kennesaw State, Friday, Feb. 9, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Bobcats pummel Arizona State to open Sun Devil Classic
Texas State graduate student guard JaNiah Henson (1) dribbles past Marshalls defense, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Shooting woes plague Bobcats against top ranked Marshall
Texas State softball Head Coach Ricci Woodard during the Texas Tech game, Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Woodard further establishes legacy with 800 career wins
Texas State sophomore long jumper Chris Preddie leaps in the air during the mens long jump event at the Sun Belt Conference Indoor Championships, Monday, Feb. 19, 2024, at the Birmingham CrossPlex in Birmingham, Alabama.
Track and field claim six gold medals at Sun Belt Indoor Championships
Caution tape surrounds the burnt doors of the CBI sanctuary, Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024 in Austin.
Austin synagogue recovers from TXST student's arson
The Texas State baseball team before the game against Youngstown State, Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Texas State set to face trio of Power Five teams in Round Rock tournament
More in this_weekend_on_the_town
Whats happening in San Marcos this Weekend
What's happening in San Marcos this Weekend
the square wknd
This Weekend on the Town: August 12 - 13
the square wknd
This Weekend on the Town: August 5 - 7
the square wknd
This Weekend on the Town: July 29 - 30
the square wknd
This Weekend on the Town: July 22 - 24
the square wknd
This Weekend on the Town: July 15 - 17



SECTIONS
SERVICES
CONTACT INFORMATION

News


Life & Arts


Sports


Opinions


Multimedia


Podcasts


Star Merch!


Classifieds


Advertising


About


Meet the Staff


Contact


Jobs


Support Student Media

universitystar.com
601 University Drive
San Marcos, TX 78666
Phone: 512-245-3487
Email: [email protected]

App Store Download

Google Play Download

© Copyright 2024 The University Star 601 University Drive, San Marcos, TX | Privacy Policy

© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The University Star