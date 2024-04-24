Mullins plans ahead, reminisces on career at TXST

Mandalyn Lewallen Texas State senior pitcher Jessica Mullins (4) pitches the ball during the game against #21 Baylor, Wednesday, April 3, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.

While senior pitcher Jessica Mullins’ resume would likely help her land many softball players’ dream gig, the national leader in Division I Softball wins said she would rather leave her future up to the almighty.

Mullins led Texas State softball to its current 37-12 record this year and accumulated 25 wins in doing so. After guiding Texas State softball under Head Coach Ricci Woodard’s wing to one of its best seasons this century, Mullins’ time closes in as a Bobcat as she anticipates her exit.

“Right now, I just have all my faith in [God] and that’s pretty much it,” Mullins said. “I’m just wanting [God] to be able to give me the answers I know I need. He’s been doing that this whole year and so I’m just continuing to trust in Him.”

Mullins, a native of Tarkington, Texas, first grazed the field as a Bobcat on Feb. 22, 2021. In her career, Mullins’ accolades included being named a three-time All-Sun Belt First Team player and the Sun Belt Pitcher of the Year in 2022.

Though the professional softball landscape may call for pitchers of her caliber, Mullins is realistic in envisioning her accolade-fueled future.

“It’s been a lifelong dream of mine to be able to go play pro,” Mullins said. “I mean, if that opportunity does fall into my hands, I would love to take it; But, I do have a backup plan.”

According to Mullins, career options that pique her interest include nursing, but she will always love and make time for softball whether she coaches, spectates or shows love for the maroon and gold.

Though she doesn’t plan on following a strict path into the professional world, Mullins said she isn’t just taking a back seat to the big decisions; she makes every moment count as she approaches her exit from Texas State University.

“The biggest thing is being able to wake up every single day and live every single moment of my life intentionally,” Mullins said. “I feel like if a lot more people lived by that they would be so much happier with their lives.”

According to Texas State Softball pitching Coach Josh Trevino, Mullins’ conviction will translate well when she starts operating off the field where her competitiveness turns into thoughtfulness.

“She’s not as intense as she is when she’s pitching,” Trevino said. “I think that’s something that, when she steps onto the field, she dials up a little bit. [But] she’s very insightful off the field.”

According to Mullins, the impact of the softball team’s faith led her to the realization she could leave a positive influence in other professional areas aside from playing softball.

“Pretty much every single person on this team I believe has a strong relationship with God, or some type of relationship with God,” Mullins said. “I feel like that’s a really good way of knowing that you have success because you already have success with the relationship you have with God.”

Regardless of where she ends up, Trevino said he believes Mullins’ good qualities will flourish in her days as a Bobcat alumni and guide her into a position where she will thrive.

“I would say [she has] a lot of maturity and grace,” Trevino said. “I think she’s learned when [to recognize that] something is worth fighting for, and when something just is what it is, [and to say] ‘I’m going to accept it and move on.’”