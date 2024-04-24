82° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star



The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
Latest Stories
commissioners court city council 4
Commissioners Court receives presentation on homelessness in Hays County, proclaims Animal Cruelty Month
April 24, 2024
City council approves McLain Project
City council approves McLain Project
April 24, 2024
Texas State senior pitcher Jessica Mullins (4) pitches the ball during the game against #21 Baylor, Wednesday, April 3, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Mullins plans ahead, reminisces on career at TXST
April 24, 2024
Triple Six Social owner Andrea Hernandez cuts the ribbon during its grand opening, Friday, April 19, 2024, at 329 Cheatham St. in San Marcos.
New cafe unveils gothic scenery
April 24, 2024
Being pro-Palestine isn’t antisemitic; neither is being anti-Israeli policy
Being pro-Palestine isn’t antisemitic; neither is being anti-Israeli policy
April 24, 2024
Texas State graduate student quarterback Jordan McCloud signs autographs for fans after the maroon and gold spring game, Saturday, April 13, 2024, at Bobcat Stadium.
McCloud breaks ground with first NIL deal
April 23, 2024

Mullins plans ahead, reminisces on career at TXST

Brendan Fielding, Assistant Sports Editor
April 24, 2024
Texas+State+senior+pitcher+Jessica+Mullins+%284%29+pitches+the+ball+during+the+game+against+%2321+Baylor%2C+Wednesday%2C+April+3%2C+2024%2C+at+Bobcat+Softball+Stadium.
Mandalyn Lewallen
Texas State senior pitcher Jessica Mullins (4) pitches the ball during the game against #21 Baylor, Wednesday, April 3, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.

While senior pitcher Jessica Mullins’ resume would likely help her land many softball players’ dream gig, the national leader in Division I Softball wins said she would rather leave her future up to the almighty.

Mullins led Texas State softball to its current 37-12 record this year and accumulated 25 wins in doing so. After guiding Texas State softball under Head Coach Ricci Woodard’s wing to one of its best seasons this century, Mullins’ time closes in as a Bobcat as she anticipates her exit.

“Right now, I just have all my faith in [God] and that’s pretty much it,” Mullins said. “I’m just wanting [God] to be able to give me the answers I know I need. He’s been doing that this whole year and so I’m just continuing to trust in Him.”

Mullins, a native of Tarkington, Texas, first grazed the field as a Bobcat on Feb. 22, 2021. In her career, Mullins’ accolades included being named a three-time All-Sun Belt First Team player and the Sun Belt Pitcher of the Year in 2022.

Though the professional softball landscape may call for pitchers of her caliber, Mullins is realistic in envisioning her accolade-fueled future.

“It’s been a lifelong dream of mine to be able to go play pro,” Mullins said. “I mean, if that opportunity does fall into my hands, I would love to take it; But, I do have a backup plan.”

According to Mullins, career options that pique her interest include nursing, but she will always love and make time for softball whether she coaches, spectates or shows love for the maroon and gold.

Though she doesn’t plan on following a strict path into the professional world, Mullins said she isn’t just taking a back seat to the big decisions; she makes every moment count as she approaches her exit from Texas State University.

“The biggest thing is being able to wake up every single day and live every single moment of my life intentionally,” Mullins said. “I feel like if a lot more people lived by that they would be so much happier with their lives.”

According to Texas State Softball pitching Coach Josh Trevino, Mullins’ conviction will translate well when she starts operating off the field where her competitiveness turns into thoughtfulness.

“She’s not as intense as she is when she’s pitching,” Trevino said. “I think that’s something that, when she steps onto the field, she dials up a little bit. [But] she’s very insightful off the field.”

According to Mullins, the impact of the softball team’s faith led her to the realization she could leave a positive influence in other professional areas aside from playing softball.

“Pretty much every single person on this team I believe has a strong relationship with God, or some type of relationship with God,” Mullins said. “I feel like that’s a really good way of knowing that you have success because you already have success with the relationship you have with God.”

Regardless of where she ends up, Trevino said he believes Mullins’ good qualities will flourish in her days as a Bobcat alumni and guide her into a position where she will thrive.

“I would say [she has] a lot of maturity and grace,” Trevino said. “I think she’s learned when [to recognize that] something is worth fighting for, and when something just is what it is, [and to say] ‘I’m going to accept it and move on.’”
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in features
Triple Six Social owner Andrea Hernandez cuts the ribbon during its grand opening, Friday, April 19, 2024, at 329 Cheatham St. in San Marcos.
New cafe unveils gothic scenery
Being pro-Palestine isn’t antisemitic; neither is being anti-Israeli policy
Being pro-Palestine isn’t antisemitic; neither is being anti-Israeli policy
Texas State graduate student quarterback Jordan McCloud signs autographs for fans after the maroon and gold spring game, Saturday, April 13, 2024, at Bobcat Stadium.
McCloud breaks ground with first NIL deal
Pranesha Dangol, a civil engineering freshman and volunteer at the festival, folds clothes at the clothing swap, Saturday, April 20, 2024, at the Meadows Center in San Marcos.
Earth Day celebration highlights resources and sustainability
City parking fines increase in SMTX
City parking fines increase in SMTX
The Texas State baseball team gathers around Head Coach Steven Trout to talk about the next inning during the game against South Alabama, Friday, April 19, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Three takeaways from Texas State baseball's fourth straight conference series loss
More in softball
Texas State sophomore catcher Karmyn Bass (10) prepares to hit the ball, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Bobcats win fifth straight, sweep Warhawks on the road
Texas State freshman pitcher Madison Azua (22) goes to throw the ball during the game against Louisiana-Lafayette, Saturday, April 13, 2024, at Texas State Softball Complex.
Bobcats clinch series over Warhawks with game two win
Texas State senior outfielder Piper Randolph (11) swings the bat during the game against Louisiana-Lafayette, Saturday, April 13, 2024, at Texas State Softball Complex.
Softball showcases 'Slam Marcos' to ULM in game one of series
Texas State sophomore utility Sydney Harvey (9) prepares to hit the ball during the game against #21 Baylor, Wednesday, April 3, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Harvey proving her worth in Trahan's absence
Texas State softball members gather during a break at the game against Louisiana-Lafayette, Saturday, April 13, 2024, at Texas State Softball Complex.
Texas State dropped in national rankings after a 1-3 week
The Texas State softball team stand for the National Anthem before the game against Louisiana-Lafayette, Saturday, April 13, 2024, at Texas State Softball Complex.
Three takeways from Texas State softball's 1-3 week
More in Sports
Texas State graduate student sprinter Daniel Harrold (11) competes in the Charles Austin Classic, Saturday, March 23, 2024, at the Texas State Track & Field Complex.
Track and field secure four gold medals at Alumni Muster
Texas State senior pitcher Jonathan Martinez (45) pitches the ball during the game against Texas, Wednesday, April 10, 2024, at UFCU Disch-Falk Field in Austin.
"When you're playing bad it's contagious": Texas State baseball plagued by inconsistency in 2024
Texas State junior tennis player Sofia Fortuno celebrate a point during the doubles match against Troy, Friday, April 5, 2024, at Bobcat Tennis Complex.
Texas State tennis finishes regular season with victory against Louisiana-Monroe
The Texas State womens golf team celebrates winning the Sun Belt Conference Championship, Thursday, April 18, 2024, at the Lakewood Club in Point Clear, Alabama.
Texas State women's golf wins Sun Belt Conference Championship
Texas State womens basketball head coach Zenerae Antoine gets recognition for becoming the winningest coach in program history after a victory against Georgia State on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. The Bobcats won 64-48.
Women’s basketball adds Texas native Destiny Terrell
Texas State sophomore infielder Chase Mora (2) gets ready to swing the bat during the game against South Alabama, Friday, April 19th, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Jaguars even series with game two win over Texas State



SECTIONS
SERVICES
CONTACT INFORMATION

News


Life & Arts


Sports


Opinions


Multimedia


Podcasts


Star Merch!


Classifieds


Advertising


About


Meet the Staff


Contact


Jobs


Support Student Media

universitystar.com
601 University Drive
San Marcos, TX 78666
Phone: 512-245-3487
Email: [email protected]

App Store Download

Google Play Download

© Copyright 2024 The University Star 601 University Drive, San Marcos, TX | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024 The University Star 601 University Drive, San Marcos, TX | Privacy Policy

© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The University Star