Texas State graduate student quarterback Jordan McCloud signs autographs for fans after the maroon and gold spring game, Saturday, April 13, 2024, at Bobcat Stadium.
McCloud breaks ground with first NIL deal
April 23, 2024
Pranesha Dangol, a civil engineering freshman and volunteer at the festival, folds clothes at the clothing swap, Saturday, April 20, 2024, at the Meadows Center in San Marcos.
Earth Day celebration highlights resources and sustainability
April 23, 2024
City parking fines increase in SMTX
City parking fines increase in SMTX
April 23, 2024
The Texas State baseball team gathers around Head Coach Steven Trout to talk about the next inning during the game against South Alabama, Friday, April 19, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Three takeaways from Texas State baseball's fourth straight conference series loss
April 23, 2024
Texas State graduate student sprinter Daniel Harrold (11) competes in the Charles Austin Classic, Saturday, March 23, 2024, at the Texas State Track & Field Complex.
Track and field secure four gold medals at Alumni Muster
April 23, 2024
Texas State senior pitcher Jonathan Martinez (45) pitches the ball during the game against Texas, Wednesday, April 10, 2024, at UFCU Disch-Falk Field in Austin.
"When you're playing bad it's contagious": Texas State baseball plagued by inconsistency in 2024
April 22, 2024

McCloud breaks ground with first NIL deal

Jalan Tolliver, Sports Reporter
April 23, 2024
Texas+State+graduate+student+quarterback+Jordan+McCloud+signs+autographs+for+fans+after+the+maroon+and+gold+spring+game%2C+Saturday%2C+April+13%2C+2024%2C+at+Bobcat+Stadium.+
Mandalyn Lewallen
Texas State graduate student quarterback Jordan McCloud signs autographs for fans after the maroon and gold spring game, Saturday, April 13, 2024, at Bobcat Stadium.

On April 3, graduate student quarterback Jordan McCloud signed his first NIL deal through Texas State University by partnering with a local family-owned business, A.J.’s Ranch Road Grill.

A.J.’s Ranch Road Grill has been Texas State University Alumni-owned since 2013.

The deal was initiated by McCloud’s agency, Lionheart Sports Agency, which contacted the business owner, A.J. Napoles. 

“It was kind of surreal at first because I didn’t know [McCloud] had come and eaten here before,” Napoles said.

At the press conference following the annual maroon and gold spring game, McCloud called A.J.’s Ranch Road Grill his “spot”. 

Napoles said the NIL deal with McCloud has gone well and inspired new menu items.

“[McCloud] promotes the stuff we need off the menu and [does] some collaborations,” Napoles said. “This summer, we will be featuring a Jordan McCloud menu.”

According to Napoles, McCloud’s promotions have helped his business gain more customers and attention.

“I met a lot of contacts I probably wouldn’t have met, like the president of Texas State,” Napoles said. “It’s been really cool because they know I’m a small business and that I pay for a lot of things out of pocket.”

This is only the beginning of A.J. Ranch Road Grill’s new NIL partnership with McCloud. According to Napoles, they have plans for the summer to bring in even more traffic.

“We’re going to do some different kinds of promotion events like jersey signings and field-side football tickets,” Napoles said.
