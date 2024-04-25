79° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star



The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
Latest Stories
The Quail Creek Country Club sign is overtaken by weeds and trees, Friday April 19, 2024, in San Marcos.
City to develop new park
April 25, 2024
(Back: Left to Right) Keiran Greer, Mariela Lopez, Asia Estelle, Avery Michel, Gretchen Garlitos, Lauren Morales (Front: Left to Right) Halle Dillard, Mae Peacock, Lena Wilson-Martinez and Rachel Miller pose, Friday, April 12, 2024, at Texas State.
Art exhibition to showcase perspectives of identity
April 25, 2024
TXST students must fight drinking and driving statistic
TXST students must fight drinking and driving statistic
April 25, 2024
The Texas State softball team gathers during a break at the game against Louisiana-Lafayette, Saturday, April 13, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Texas State softball improves national rankings following 4-0 week
April 24, 2024
Texas State senior outfielder Piper Randolph (11) steps up to the plate during the game against f Louisiana-Lafayette, Saturday, April 13, 202,4 at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Three takeaways from Texas State softball’s 4-0 week
April 24, 2024
Texas State senior pitcher Tony Robie (39) prepares to pitch the ball during the game against Incarnate Word, Tuesday, April 23, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Texas State run-rules Incarnate Word for first shutout of season
April 24, 2024

TXST students must fight drinking and driving statistic

Emma Hall, Opinions Columnist
April 25, 2024
TXST+students+must+fight+drinking+and+driving+statistic
Abby Funderburk

Although many college students are told their entire lives to never drink and drive, the statistics in the U.S. regarding alcohol-related crashes are terrifying.

San Marcos has the fourth highest DWI fatality rate according to statistics from TxDOT. San Marcos is notably the smallest town among the top 10 DWI fatality rates in Texas, but most people are not aware of it until they are directly impacted by it.

As residents of San Marcos, Texas State students must realize the severity of this issue and become more aware of the lifelong damage that comes from driving under the influence.

Texas State sets strict alcohol policies such as zero tolerance for alcohol in dorms and careful protocols for Texas State events. However, it is well known that students associate the “college experience” with drinking. In addition, Texas State is ranked as the sixth highest party school in Texas.

While most students attending parties plan on having a designated driver or taking an Uber, the plans are not always followed after students begin to drink and their judgement becomes clouded.

Most people understand the effects alcohol can have on the body and mind. One obvious consequence of drinking is the inability to make rational decisions. According to the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism (NIAAA), alcohol can cause a person to lose control of their judgement and affect their memory. Someone who has been drinking is not always going to remember a plan they made with friends before they started drinking.

In 2016, a Texas State student made the decision to drink and drive and killed a man. According to Barrus Injury Lawyers, the student “left [the man’s] five‐months‐pregnant wife in critical condition.” The student was sentenced to 14 years in prison and charged with two counts of manslaughter for the man and his unborn child

This student now has a criminal record and took someone’s life because of the decision to drink and drive.

Across the U.S., about 30 people lose their lives at the hands of a drunk driver every day. On a nationwide level, alcohol impairment was responsible for 32% of all U.S. fatal car crashes in 2022. In Texas alone, there are about 75 drunk driving accidents each day. While not all crashes result in fatalities, about 56% result in injury. This is equivalent to “three people dying every day of the year.”

Drinking and driving is one of the deadliest aspects of American life. To bring awareness to alcohol abuse, April is Alcohol Awareness Month. The Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) uses this month to recognize those who have died due to drinking and driving and prevent more people from suffering this loss.

“This month serves as an important reminder to engage in conversations about the risks associated with excessive alcohol consumption and to encourage safe and responsible behavior,” ABC Director Joseph McCullough said.

College students need to become more aware of the weight deciding to get behind the wheel while drunk holds, and the risk it places on their lives and others’.

Texas State offers many recovery options such as the Student Recovery Alliance that holds meetings each Wednesday and different alcohol‐free ways to have fun such as activities at the Recreation Center.

Don’t become another statistic.

-Emma Hall is a journalism sophomore

The University Star welcomes Letters to the Editor from its readers. All submissions are reviewed and considered by the Editor in Chief and Opinions Editor for publication. Not all letters are guaranteed for publication.
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in columns
Being pro-Palestine isn’t antisemitic; neither is being anti-Israeli policy
Being pro-Palestine isn’t antisemitic; neither is being anti-Israeli policy
Spectators observe the torn down fence at River Fest while an official keeps guard, Thursday, April 11, 2024, at Sewell Park.
Texas State invites entire student body to fest limited to 5,000
Tyga points to the crowd during his performance at River Fest, Thursday, April 11, 2024, at Sewell Park.
Rethink River Fest featured artists in the future
TXST registration process is hectic
TXST registration process is hectic
Buc-ees will bring benefits to San Marcos residents
Buc-ee's will bring benefits to San Marcos residents
Buc-ees expansion will be destructive for community
Buc-ee's expansion will be destructive for community
More in features
The Texas State softball team gathers during a break at the game against Louisiana-Lafayette, Saturday, April 13, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Texas State softball improves national rankings following 4-0 week
Texas State senior outfielder Piper Randolph (11) steps up to the plate during the game against f Louisiana-Lafayette, Saturday, April 13, 202,4 at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Three takeaways from Texas State softball’s 4-0 week
Texas State senior pitcher Tony Robie (39) prepares to pitch the ball during the game against Incarnate Word, Tuesday, April 23, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Texas State run-rules Incarnate Word for first shutout of season
City council approves McLain Project
City council approves McLain Project
Texas State senior pitcher Jessica Mullins (4) pitches the ball during the game against #21 Baylor, Wednesday, April 3, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Mullins plans ahead, reminisces on career at TXST
Triple Six Social owner Andrea Hernandez cuts the ribbon during its grand opening, Friday, April 19, 2024, at 329 Cheatham St. in San Marcos.
New cafe unveils gothic scenery
More in Opinions
Texas State needs better active shooting preparedness
Texas State needs better active shooting preparedness
Hot dog sales increased by over 600% on Dollar Dog Day, according to concessions
Hot dog sales increased by over 600% on Dollar Dog Day, according to concessions
Students must learn to care about San Marcoss natural areas
Students must learn to care about San Marcos's natural areas
Illustration by Devon Crew
Opinion: Preventative scam workshops should be a priority
Illustration by Abby Funderburk
Opinion: Mandatory shuttle fees are not fair to students



SECTIONS
SERVICES
CONTACT INFORMATION

News


Life & Arts


Sports


Opinions


Multimedia


Podcasts


Star Merch!


Classifieds


Advertising


About


Meet the Staff


Contact


Jobs


Support Student Media

universitystar.com
601 University Drive
San Marcos, TX 78666
Phone: 512-245-3487
Email: [email protected]

App Store Download

Google Play Download

© Copyright 2024 The University Star 601 University Drive, San Marcos, TX | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024 The University Star 601 University Drive, San Marcos, TX | Privacy Policy

© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The University Star