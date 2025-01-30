70° San Marcos
TXST community holds protest against ICE raids

Lucciana Choueiry, News Editor
January 30, 2025
Meg Boles
Texas State students hold signs reading slogans such as ‘Speak for the ones who can’t” at a protest against the nationwide ICE raids Wednesday, Jan. 29 at the Stallions.

Approximately 30 students gathered at the Stallions statue on Wednesday, Jan. 29, protesting Trump’s crackdown on immigration since assuming his second term as president.

Jaidenn Morales, computer science freshman, organized Wednesday’s protest independently and said it is rooted in the increased U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids. The protest was not affiliated with Texas State. 

“This really affects me as a Mexican and seeing ICE deport kids in elementary school is disheartening so people need to be educated and this protest is a way to do so,” Morales said. 

ICE made 1,016 arrests on Jan. 29 alone, according to an X post from the government agency.

“This action empowers the brave men and women in CBP and ICE to enforce our immigration laws and catch criminal aliens—including murders and rapists—who have illegally come into our country. Criminals will no longer be able to hide in America’s schools and churches to avoid arrest,” a Department of Homeland Security spokesperson said in a statement on Jan. 21.

Some attendees said their professors had received emails regarding the protocol for ICE raids at Texas State. However, according to a spokesperson from Texas State, “There was no official university communication sent out about this topic.”

Morales shared a protest flyer on social media on Thursday to build momentum and said she was pleased with the turnout.

Attendees chanted slogans such as “power to the people, no one is illegal” to show opposition to the raids, specifically those happening at schools around the U.S.

Jo Oliver, English junior, said they showed up because it is important to humanize issues and show the community why they should care.

“I’m currently working to figure out how to combat that because we are a Hispanic-serving university and these raids may affect us,” Oliver said. 

The Hispanic population also makes up the largest demographic of the Texas State population at 40%. 

Morales said she is organizing a similar protest next week and expects an even greater turnout.

