71° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star



The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star









Categories:

Texas State presents 2025-35 master plan

James Phillips, News Reporter
December 9, 2024
Star file photo

Texas State presented its 2025-2035 Campus Master Plan to the San Marcos City Council at its Dec. 3 meeting.

Texas State’s plan outlines extensive renovations and new construction projects across campus to support its growing student population, which according to the presentation is projected to increase to 50,000 with a majority of the growth at the Round Rock campus.

The plan includes a new hotel, a sports center, new bridges across Sewell and Aquarena Springs Drive and the incoming Castro Hall, previously dubbed Canyon Hall, that will add 942 beds to campus.

A new STEM facility, proposed chemistry buildings and expanded performing arts spaces are part of the planned campus improvements. Additionally, enhancements across campus include a new parking garage near the J.C. Kellam Administration Building.

According to the presentation, the long-term vision is to renovate existing buildings to more modern standards.

Director of Facilities Planning Design & Construction at Texas State Gordon Bohmfalk said the Spring Lake expansion, which will add a new entrance to Texas State and educational opportunities for students, was a significant part of the master plan.

“[The plan is a] great vision for Spring Lake, [Texas State] working with the indigenous culture center,” Bohmfalk said. “We’re proposing a new entrance, I think back around to the right side of the site [that will] open up a lot of trails… making it a little bit more of an educational facility.”

According to Bohmfalk, improvements are also planned for Sewell Park.

“At Sessom and Sewell Park… one of the things we’re proposed is replacing the bridge that goes over the creek and doing improvements to some of the headwalls that have been damaged,” Bohmfalk said. “[That] new bridge going over the creek would be a new entry for Texas State.”

Mayor Jane Hughson said she was happy that most of the projected growth is not going toward the San Marcos campus.

“I think a lot of us are happy to see that most of the increase from [40,000 to 50,000 students] is scheduled for Round Rock,” Hughston said.

Eric Algoe, Texas State executive vice president for operations, said there are no current plans for an enrollment cap.

“Ultimately we take our leadership from our Board of Regents,” Algoe said. “It’s not for [Texas State leadership] to place a cap or make promises… we think that [the current projection] is an incredibly aggressive growth pattern for us to handle over the next ten years.”

Councilman Mark Gleason also said he was in favor of the plan due to its increases in student mobility.

“I like the additional mobility… the new bridge connecting [UFCU Stadium] is gonna be extremely helpful,” Gleason said.

Approval of the master plan and the outlined construction depends on the Texas State University System Board of Regents vote at their quarterly meeting on May 16.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in features
Texas State Graduate forward Tyrel Morgan (1) dunks the ball against Eastern Michigan in Texas State vs. Eastern Michigan on Monday, Nov. 4, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Tyrel Morgan's double-double powers Texas State men's basketball to victory over Rice University
The Texas State women's basketball team huddles together, Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Women's basketball extends win streak to three after defeating the Trailblazers
Texas State senior wide receiver Joey Hobert (10) celebrates during the game against UTSA. Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024 at Jim Wacker Field at UFCU Stadium.
Four Bobcats earn all-conference honors
Texas State redshirt senior quarterback Jordan McCloud (3) celebrates with his team in the end zone after a rushing touchdown during the game versus Arkansas State, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024, at Jim Wacker Field at UFCU Stadium.
Texas State football to face North Texas in First Responders Bowl Game
Texas State freshman designated hitter Ryan Farber (31) preforms the alma matter with his team after beating Troy. Friday, May 10th, 2024 at Bobcat Ballpark.
Bobcats add pair of top 25 JUCO transfer pitchers
Texas State senior safety Kaleb "Kuga" Culp (19) (left) and redshirt senior defensive end Steven Parker (0) come together after defeating UTSA, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, at UFCU Stadium.
Steven Parker set to compete at NFL pro days
More in News
TXST center receives grant for teacher safety training
TXST center receives grant for teacher safety training
commissioner's court city council 4
Hays County Commissioners Court renews floodplain prevention program, proclaims National Influenza Vaccination Week
Dining tries to diversify for international students
Dining tries to diversify for international students
Hays County general election experiences decrease in voter turnout percentage
Hays County general election experiences decrease in voter turnout percentage
Decorations light up the Sights and Sounds festival, Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023 at San Marcos Plaza Park.
Sights & Sounds festival scales back for 2024
Lorenzo Gonzalez and Roland Saucedo debate their platforms, vying for the City Council Place 5 seat in the runoff election, Saturday, Nov. 23 in LBJ Student Center at Texas State.
City Council Place 5 candidates debate ahead of runoff election
More in university
TXST to freeze tuition increase through 2025-26
TXST to freeze tuition increase through 2025-26
University Star logo
UPD receives sexual assault report in Alamito Hall
TXST plans for on-campus housing as enrollment increases
TXST plans for on-campus housing as enrollment increases
Lecturer Nick Lawson analyzes text from a play, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024, in the Department of Theatre and Dance.
TXST faculty discuss AI involvement in class
Students hold signs for a free Palestine, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024, at the Stallions.
YDSA holds “Free Speech for Palestine” rally at TXST
TXST enrollment unaffected by FAFSA issues
TXST enrollment unaffected by FAFSA issues
Donate to The University Star