63° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star



The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star









Categories:

TXST faculty discuss AI involvement in class

Lucciana Choueiry and Jamie Moore
November 18, 2024
Carlene Ottah
Lecturer Nick Lawson analyzes text from a play, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024, in the Department of Theatre and Dance.

Editor’s Note: A previous version of this article, published on Nov. 12, incorrectly reported the existence of a new AI policy. The Star has removed the original article from its website and published an updated, accurate version below.

Texas State does not have an official Artificial Intelligence (AI) policy, the Honor Code Council recommends faculty outline whether they allow AI or not. Professors across campus are split, with some promoting AI use and others opting out.

In January 2023, shortly after the launch of ChatGPT in November 2022, the Honor Code Council updated its policy to include “automated means” as an example of potential cheating. This change allows faculty to decide whether using such tools constitutes academic dishonesty, according to Honor Code Council Chair Rachel Davenport.

“When I wrote it, I was thinking automated means might mean like AI, like some tool that will do it for you,” Davenport said.

Davenport said allowing faculty to decide whether or not AI is permitted in their classroom is on par with peer institutions such as UT Austin.

“It wouldn’t make logical sense for us to [have a blanket AI policy],” Davenport said. “The other reason is we just don’t have that authority. Our job truly is not to be prescriptive, it’s just to help facilitate the process.”

If a faculty member suspects a student used AI in a way that violates a clearly stated prohibition in the syllabus or assignment guidelines, they should begin by contacting the student to discuss the alleged violation. If the professor still believes an Honor Code violation has occurred after this discussion, or if they received no response from the student in three business days, they must fill out the Honor Code Review Form. The case will then proceed to the Assistant Vice Provost for Experiential and Academic Initiatives’ office for next steps.

“If it’s not allowed, then you’re violating the policy. If the faculty member says, ‘totally, you can use it, or you can use it in these ways’, you’re no longer violating,” Davenport said. “So that’s the way that we are trying to support faculty without coming at this with an explicit AI policy.”

One example of an AI syllabus statement on the faculty development website comes from Dr. Jelena Tešić, an assistant professor of computer science. It reads, “Treat ChatGPT like a fellow student in this class: Ask questions, but do not copy the answers. Ask for help, but do not copy the code.”

Carlos Balam-Kuk Solís, lecturer in the Occupational And Workforce Leadership Studies Department, said generative AI allows his students to spend less time on busy work. For one of his classes in which students develop apps, he allows them to use generative AI to create the app logo, allowing them to focus more on what the app does rather than design.

“Everybody’s concern was that AI was going to just allow people to sidestep the kind of guardrails that we have put in place through policy and practice around academic integrity. But over time, people have started to understand that AI is going to be part of our lives whether or not we like it,” Balam-Kuk Solís said.

Balam-Kuk Solis noted that hesitation around AI is a typical response to any new technology, citing the internet as a similar example. However, he encourages his students to use AI responsibly by directing them to university-sanctioned tools that protect privacy, such as Copilot.

Other faculty members haven’t fully integrated AI into their teachings, wary of the effects it may have on students’ learning. Katherine Warnell, assistant professor of psychology, said she does not allow AI and writes that in her syllabus, but a lot of times the use of AI can go unrecognized.

“This is a global issue for education,” Warnell said. “I don’t think there’s a right way to write that policy that we’re just not doing. I don’t think anyone knows how to write that policy… Even if you disallow it in your syllabus, if a student says ‘No, I didn’t use it.’ That’s really hard.”

Texas State’s Honor Code states AI detectors may mistakenly flag legitimate software tools, such as Grammarly, as generative AI. If a faculty member suspects a violation, they are encouraged to discuss the issue with the student before officially reporting an Honor Code breach.

“You cannot rely on the detector,” Davenport said. “You’ve got to talk to your students and find out. There are false positives but also false negatives. I’ve found cases where it was clearly written by AI and Turnitin didn’t catch it.”

Bridget Dunn, psychology junior, said AI could be helpful to push students toward a goal, like drafting ideas but letting it do all the work, like fully writing papers, would be an obvious misuse of the tool.

“I think when [faculty] completely try to prohibit it [AI], it creates an aggressive feel toward students since there are ways that you can use it without it being complete plagiarism,” Dunn said. “I think if they set some guidelines for how you can use it on different assignments…that’s a little bit more productive.”

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in features
Members of Texas State's offense celebrates senior wide receiver Jaden Williams (0) scoring a touchdown against Southern Miss. Saturday, Nov. 17, 2024, at UFCU Stadium.
Football bowl game projections
Texas State fifth-year setter Ryann Torres (14) prepares to serve the ball during the match against James Madison, Friday, Nov. 15, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Bobcats close out regular season with series sweep over Dukes
Texas State junior guard Kaden Gumbs (11) makes a layup against McMurry. Friday, Nov. 8, 2024 at Strahan Arena.
Struggles continue against ACU as Bobcats fall to 2-2 on the season
Texas State senior wide receiver Jaden Williams (0) scores a touchdown against the Golden Eagles. Saturday, Nov. 17, 2024 at UFCU Stadium.
Bobcats become bowl eligible for second year in a row after Homecoming win
The Texas State volleyball team huddles together between sets during the game against Arkansas State, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Alumni invest in Taraflex for Texas State Volleyball
San Marcos voters elected Mark Gleason and Jude Prather to city council positions and approved a variety of city charter amendments as part of the November 2021 General Election.
Official results: 2024 Hays County General Election
More in News
Students hold signs for a free Palestine, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024, at the Stallions.
YDSA holds “Free Speech for Palestine” rally at TXST
University Star logo
Driver hits pedestrian near Sigma Chi Halloween party
TXST enrollment unaffected by FAFSA issues
TXST enrollment unaffected by FAFSA issues
The Hays County Historic Courthouse.
Burn ban lifted in Hays County
Construction begins on train crossings for quiet zones
Construction begins on train crossings for quiet zones
First-generation student resources expand as population increases
First-generation student resources expand as population increases
More in university
Texas State student holds sign reading "There is still love in the world," counter protesting demonstration Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024, at the Stallions statue.
Demonstrators spark counter-protest of hundreds at TXST
Texas State students walk between classes, Monday, Oct. 9, 2023 at Alkek Library.
Texas State revises 2024 Annual Security and Safety Report
Students face ADHD medication delays, shortages
Students face ADHD medication delays, shortages
Boxes containing the remains of unidentified individuals stored in the Operation Identification forensics room, Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024, at the Freeman Center research facility. Every unidentified body is attached to their OpID, a number to help with identifying and organized storing of their remains; the forensics room houses over 300 boxes of remains and is quickly running out of storage space.
TXST program identifies deceased migrants
Local activist Amanda Smith speaks at press conference condemning President Kelly Damphousse for comments on pro-Palestine graffiti, Monday, Oct. 28, at the Stallions statue.
Pro-Palestinian organizations call on Damphousse to apologize for use of ‘antisemitism’
University Star logo
UPD investigates residential burglary at Bobcat Village
Donate to The University Star