Texas State revises 2024 Annual Security and Safety Report

Texas State released a revision of its 2024 Annual Security and Safety Report showing a decrease in burglary and hate crimes on Nov. 4 as compared to its original publication on Sept. 26.

Hate crimes in 2023 changed from seven to four. The count went from five vandalism cases: three based on sexual orientation, one on religion, two based on race, along with one intimidation case related to sexual orientation to one vandalism, one intimidation, one larceny/theft, all based on sexual orientation, along with one aggravated assault related to race. The updated report consolidates categories and combines some incidents under broader classifications like “destruction/damage/vandalism of property” and “aggravated assault.”

The count of burglaries changed from 26 to 20 for 2023, with on campus burglaries dropping from 25 to 19 and residential facilities burglaries decreasing from 20 to 14.

The public property drug arrest count also went from 23 to 22 for 2022.

Texas State Clery Act Compliance Officer Pam Jacobs sent an email to faculty, staff and students alerting them of the revision.

“The revisions were made after further review of Texas State documents and reports received from local law enforcement agencies. We are republishing the ASFSR to ensure all university community members and prospective students and employees have access to the most updated information,” Jacobs wrote.

Texas State also revised the 2023 Annual Security and Fire Safety report a month after its original publication on Sept. 27, 2023.

The U.S. Department of Education investigated Texas State for failing to accurately report crime statistics in 2016 and 2017. In response, the university implemented changes in 2019 by introducing the eFORCE system and hiring staff to monitor Clery Act numbers daily.

“We implemented a Clery [Act] Data Integrity Subcommittee, and we’ve added several positions,” Bakre said in an interview with The Star in September. “The way that we hold ourselves accountable and in compliance has drastically changed and improved since 2016 or 2017.”

One of those positions is Jacobs’ position, which was established in 2020, according to Bakre.

The Jeanne Clery Disclosure of Campus Security Policy and Campus Crime Statistics Act, established by Congress in 1990, was named after Jeanne Clery, a college freshman who was raped and murdered in her dorm in 1986 at Lehigh University in Pennsylvania. Her death brought national attention to unreported campus crimes, leading to stricter requirements for crime reporting and campus safety.