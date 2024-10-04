Hays County polling locations deemed inaccessible for disabled voters

Hays County reached a settlement agreement with the Department of Justice (DOJ) that will require the county to increase accessibility for disabled voters.

The DOJ investigated 14 Hays County polling locations used in 2023 and determined the locations violated Section II of the Americans With Disabilities Act (ADA), which prohibits discrimination against disabled individuals by state and local governments. The settlement will require the county to address physical issues at all polling locations and give elections staff more ADA training.

“The right to vote is a cornerstone of our democracy and must not be diminished or restricted,” U.S. Attorney Jaime Esparza said in the DOJ’s Sept. 23 press release. “People with disabilities are entitled to equal opportunity and full inclusion at the ballot box. Under this agreement, eligible voters with disabilities in Hays County will be able to exercise their fundamental right to vote and participate in our democracy.”

Issues found at the locations included ramps that were too steep, missing handrails, lack of van accessible parking, gaps and level changes on exterior walkways, along with other issues.

The settlement requires the county to work with an accessibility expert to evaluate both current and potential to ensure ADA compliance. According to the DOJ release, this means ensuring increased accessibility at all polling locations.

According to a Hays County statement emailed to The Star, improving voter access will include training, evaluating polling locations and focusing on curbside voting.

“Hays County goes to great lengths to ensure that its polling places are accessible to voters with disabilities. Hays County, like other Texas counties, is proud to partner with the Department of Justice to ensure that the County’s polling places are compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act,” the county wrote in its statement.

Both the Hays County Elections Office and U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Texas did not respond to a request for when the changes would be made.