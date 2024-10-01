82° San Marcos
Democratic politicians visit TXST ahead of November election

Carter Lawson, News Contributor
October 1, 2024

  • U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez speaks to a crowd of people, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024, at the LBJ Ballroom. Ocasio-Cortez was in San Marcos for the “Our Fight Our Future” rally run by the College Democrats at Texas State.

    Blake Leschber
    '

  • U.S. Representative Greg Casar speaks to the crowd, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024, at the LBJ Ballroom. Casar was in San Marcos for the “Our Fight Our Future” rally run by the College Democrats at Texas State.

    Blake Leschber
    '

  • U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders speaks at a podium to the crowd, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024, at the LBJ Ballroom. Sanders was in San Marcos for the “Our Fight Our Future” rally run by the College Democrats at Texas State.

    Blake Leschber
    '

  • Former U.S. Representative Beto O’Rourke addresses the crowd, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024, at the LBJ Ballroom. O’Rourke was in San Marcos for the “Our Fight Our Future” rally run by the College Democrats.

    Blake Leschber
    '

  • The crowd listens to the speeches at the “Our Fight Our Future” rally, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024, at the LBJ Ballroom. The rally was open for the public to watch.

    Blake Leschber
    '

  • Attendees of the “Our Fight Our Future” rally wait for the event to start, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024, at the LBJ Ballroom. The event was open for the public to attend.

    Blake Leschber
    '

  • President of the College Democrats at Texas State Averyann Guggenheim introduces the “Our Fight Our Future” rally, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024, at the LBJ Ballroom. The College Dems are the organization that put together the event.

    Blake Leschber
    '

  • U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez continues her speech, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024, at the LBJ Ballroom. Ocasio-Cortez came to San Marcos for the “Our Fight Our Future” rally alongside three other politicians.

    Blake Leschber
    '

  • U.S. Representative Greg Casar (Right) introduces U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (Left), Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024, at the LBJ Ballroom. Casar and Ocasio-Cortez were in San Marcos for the “Our Fight Our Future” rally to convince students to register to vote.

    Blake Leschber
    '

  • U.S. Representative Greg Casar talks to members of the press before the rally starts, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024, at the LBJ Ballroom.

    Blake Leschber
    '

  • U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders speaks at a podium to the crowd, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024, at the LBJ Ballroom. Sanders was in San Marcos for the “Our Fight Our Future” rally for voter registration. People can register to vote or change their voting address by Oct. 7.

    Blake Leschber
    '

  • Former U.S. Representative Beto O’Rourke addresses the crowd, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024, at the LBJ Ballroom. O’Rourke was previously at Texas State on Sept. 17 to register voters ahead of the November election.

    Blake Leschber
    '

  • People in the crowd cheer for U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024, at the LBJ Ballroom. The “Our Fight Our Future” rally was open to the public to give more opportunities for people to register to vote.

    Blake Leschber
    '

  • (From Left to Right) Former U.S. Representative Beto O’Rourke, U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders and U.S. Representative Greg Casar get together after they all finish speaking, Tuesday, Oct 1, 2024, at the LBJ Ballroom. The “Our Fight Our Future” rally invited all members of the public to attend.

    Blake Leschber
    '
Texas State and San Marcos community members gathered to watch U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Representative Greg Casar and former Representative Beto O’Rourke give speeches at the Our Fight Our Future rally at the LBJ Ballroom on Tuesday, Oct. 1.

The venue was filled with Texas State students and members of the San Marcos community. The purpose of the event was to promote the preservation of democracy by encouraging the community to exercise their right to vote ahead of the November general election.

Texas State College Democrats President Averyann Guggenheim, who organized the event, delivered an opening speech.

“This fight isn’t just for today, it’s for tomorrow, as the policy we vote for in this election will shape the world we inherit,” Guggenheim said.

O’Rourke highlighted the need for authentic political discourse across the political spectrum.

“We need all players at the table,” O’Rourke said. “That means office holders and politicians, that means the entrepreneurs, the minds behind this artificial intelligence revolution… protecting our ability to get reliable information to make the best possible decision for our country. Whether that decision is to vote for a Democrat, a Republican or an Independent, it really doesn’t matter. It just matters that we are dealing with the truth.”

O’Rourke said political candidates should be judged by the integrity and honesty of their words, not just their recitation of talking points.

Ocasio-Cortez encouraged students not to define themselves by what they are against in this divisive time but to fight for what they believe.

“Real Americans do not define ourselves by our enemies. We define ourselves by our aspirations,” Ocasio-Cortez said.

Sanders emphasized the importance of student influence through voting.

“What’s most important is that we’re not going to bring about the change this country desperately needs unless young people are involved,” Sanders said.

Casar stressed the importance Texas has in potentially deciding the November elections.

“Control of the U.S. House runs through Texas. Control of the U.S. Senate runs through Texas,” Casar said. “[Texas holds] 40 electoral college votes that will not only determine the presidency [but also] the Supreme Court for generations.”

Casar is running for his second term as a representative. Guggenheim was inspired to put together this rally because of his efforts to connect with the community.

“[Campus events] play a vital role in strengthening democracy by creating spaces for grassroots engagement, diversity of thought and political empowerment. These events… provide platforms for new generations of leaders to connect with their local and national political landscapes,” Guggenheim said.

The community filled the ballroom past its capacity of 680 and doors were shut to the public at 12:45 p.m., fifteen minutes before the event began.

Kim Farlow, a San Marcos resident whose father was a professor of political science at Texas State, was pleased with the large student turnout.

“Whether it’s former candidates or elected officials, just getting [students] involved makes them a better citizen,” Farlow said. “I was very upset when they canceled the presidential debate. I’m hoping that seeing a big crowd here perhaps [encourages] a [presidential] campaign to come have an event.”

In response to the rally, other community members were protesting the ongoing war in the Middle East outside the LBJ Student Center.

The deadline for voter registration in Texas is Oct. 7. For more information on voter registration, visit the Texas Secretary of State’s website.

Donate to The University Star