San+Marcos+welcomes+first+micro-home+rental+community

San Marcos is welcoming the largest community of rental micro-homes in the region in summer 2025 according to CEO of Casata Aaron Levy.

Casata is an Austin-based rental company that established its initial micro-home community in South Austin in 2021. It held the breaking ground ceremony for the San Marcos location on May 14.

The 210-unit development will be located on Post Road and will be one or two-bedroom configurations that range from approximately 512 to 806 square feet. While there is no information on how much the San Marcos micro-homes will sell for the units at the Austin locations start at $1,490.

“The main purpose of what we’re trying to do is develop new types of communities where residents have an experience that’s more like having their own personal home versus living in an apartment with shared walls or corridors and stairs,” Levy said.

Levy said the development will be larger than Casata’s South Austin location which offers 66 micro-homes total.

According to Planning and Development Services Director Amanda Hernandez, San Marcos’ current high property values are resulting in homes selling for more than people can afford, and smaller, more affordable units like Casata may help.

“This is one of our newest manufactured home developments that has the ability to give us something new and different,” Hernandez said. “I think it’ll be interesting to see if these units sell and get rented quickly, so the market could potentially pick up on that. With it being the first of its kind, it’ll be hard to tell if it will start a trend.”

The development will also provide a number of amenities for residents including a gym facility, picnic areas and fenced dog parks.

“A lot of [San Marcos development] has to do with the idea of trying to bring people together by bringing them outside rather than everything happening behind doors,” Levy said.

Casata San Marcos’ development agreement is not a student housing development, but Hernandez said it could attract student-tenants due to its close proximity to campus.

“I could also see it might attract a young couple who is just out of college and looking for a job here in Central Texas. It could also attract some of the older generations that are looking to downsize,” Hernandez said.

Riley Teague, communication design senior who has been looking for a house for the upcoming year said she wants to find a place that feels more like a home despite her positive living experience in an apartment at the Cottages at San Marcos.

“I’ve moved every year that I’ve been in college so far, and I’ve had to pack up all my things and this time will be my fourth time having to do that,” Teague said “A house just feels more secure, like this is where I’m going to be for a while rather than just for a year or a temporary amount of time.”

Levy said while Casata San Marcos is only their second micro-home rental community in Texas, he plans to expand these developments.

“That’s something I think is exciting for Casata and for San Marcos to be able to put a pin in that and say that they were the first to welcome this new type of development into their city in hopes to serve a greater need for housing,” Levy said.

Teague said the Casata development would benefit residents who wish to be surrounded by a community environment while still maintaining their own personal space.

“To know your neighbors and have that support, but to also have your own building, your own house that you can call yours, yeah that would be great,” Teague said.

