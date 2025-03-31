One09West
63° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star









Teen’s death at Cape’s Dam ruled accidental drowning

Jacquelyn Burrer, News Reporter
March 31, 2025
Categories:
Meg Boles
Cape’s Dam located in Thompson’s Island Park, Saturday, March 29, 2025 in San Marcos.

San Marcos officials ruled on March 21 the death of 17-year-old Ross Webb Jr. as an accidental drowning, according to the case report released in a March 26 public records request. 

Ross Webb Jr. died on Nov. 9, 2024, after getting trapped underwater for approximately two minutes near Cape’s Dam in the San Marcos River, according to the report.

Ross Webb Jr. became “stuck on something under the water” while swimming near river rapids and did not return to the surface, the police report stated.

According to Russel Wilde, San Marcos public safety communications specialist, Ross Webb Jr.’s case closed on March 21. 

Jon Cradit, friend of the Webb family and San Marcos resident, said Ross Webb Jr. was out with his dad and friends at the time of the incident, hunting plecostomus, also known as suckermouth catfish, near Cape’s Dam. 

“When you’re under the water like that, you may not realize exactly where you are,” Cradit said. “He was poking along the bank of the river and ended up underneath the concrete and the dam there, and when he tried to come up, he got tangled up in the wire and rebar that had been dumped there and concreted in.

When The Star requested the police incident report via public information request (PIR), San Marcos Police Department (SMPD) asked The Star to withdraw the request on Feb. 24, citing the case was still open as the autopsy report was incomplete, and also denied a partial records release. 

The Star refused to withdraw the request, and instead of sending the PIR to the Attorney General’s office as specified in the Open Records Act, SMPD closed the PIR.

According to the Texas Public Information Act, in order to redact or withhold information from a public information request, the governmental entity must provide a description of the redacted or withheld information, a citation to the section of the Texas Public Information Act, and instrusctions for the requestor on how to seek a decision from the Attorney General.

“Texas’ open records law is stronger than those in many other states in that if a governmental entity wants to withhold information, it has to ask the attorney general for permission to do so,” according to the Freedom of Information Foundation of Texas’ website

SMPD Records Specialist Gavin Alley said the investigation timeline fell within standard expectations, specifically because of the autopsy. 

Justice of the Peace Jo Anne Prado ordered an autopsy following Ross Webb Jr.’s death. 

“Normally, when they do a death investigation, it can take anywhere from four [or] six months to a year,” Alley said on Feb. 24. “There’s no criminal investigation that we can see.” 

According to the Travis County Medical Examiner’s office, autopsy reports can take 90 days or longer to complete based on the circumstances of the case. 

Cradit said he believes the investigation is “not being handled responsibly or seriously” and is concerned about the build-up of hazardous materials, such as the rebar and wire, in the dam.

“People had been adding material to the dam for years,” Cradit said. “They keep trying to raise the water level there behind the dam… If someone is killed by someone else’s stupidity or doing something that they didn’t have a permit to do, they should find out who put that in there and hold them responsible.” 

According to records obtained by The Star in a PIR, the city has put in numerous safety measures to attempt to improve the conditions near Cape’s Dam, particularly after the Memorial Day and All Saints Day floods of 2015, which included reinstalling PVC pipe over exposed railroad rails on Cape’s Dam that was previously installed by citizens and adding a safety rope with floats upstream of the dam to guide safe travel. 

Virginia Parker, executive director of the San Marcos River Foundation (SMRF), said the city has worked to mitigate risks, including covering exposed rebar.  

“The city had to go out and cover some of the rebar that was sticking out of the dam itself,” Parker said. “You can see those covers today…as the city has known about safety issues, things have been addressed.”

Parker also said low-head dams like Cape’s Dam are inherently dangerous and SMRF would like to see the dam removed.

“There have been deaths in different dams down the river for various reasons,” Parker said. “Just because it’s a low-head dam, there have always been safety concerns with that.” 

In 2017, the developers of The Woods of San Marcos apartments, now the Redpoint San Marcos apartment complex, donated nearly 31 acres of land along the bank of the dam to SMRF.  

While the city owns the dam and the state owns the San Marcos River,  SMRF’s partial jurisdiction means the city must coordinate with the foundation when making safety-related modifications.

“If it’s safety related, like [adding] buoys or access to the property to put things on top of rebar, we would absolutely allow access for that,” Parker said

Parker said if the city moves forward with rebuilding the dam, SMRF will require the city to invoke eminent domain—the government’s power to take private property for public use in return for just compensation—and would only support the removal of the dam.  

At its March 18 meeting, San Marcos City Council voted to approve a feasibility study for Cape’s Dam, which will be used to determine the decade-long debate over its removal. 

Previously, the city authorized a study completed in October 2015 to investigate how the endangered species in the river would be impacted by the possible removal or rebuilding of the dam. 

The new study will be completed by Freese & Nichols Inc., and it will take an estimated 10 months to complete and with a maximum operating budget of $340,000. 

This is a developing story. 

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in features
Senior Sofia Fortuna at the match against the University of Louisiana-Lafayette on Sunday, March 23, 2024, at the Bobcat Tennis Complex.
Bobcat tennis sweeps the Golden Eagles, ties program record
Texas State senior starting pitcher Jackson Teer (23) pitches against Grand Canyon University, Friday, Feb. 28, 2025 at Bobcat Ballpark. Bobcats lost to GCU 4-0.
Texas State baseball drops series finale to Chanticleers
Texas State sophomore golfer Sakke Siltala watches the ball after hitting it during the All-American Intercollegiate Tournament, Tuesday, Mach 19, 2024, at the Golf Club of Houstin in Humble, Texas.
Checking in on Texas State men's golf
Texas State sophomore pitcher Maddy Azua (22) pitching against Wichita State, Wednesday, March 19th, 2025 at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Texas State softball splits double header, Marshall takes series win
Texas State junior pitcher Jesus Tovar (13) throws a pitch against Oklahoma State, Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025 at Globe Life Field in Arlington. Bobcats defeated Oklahoma State 4-2.
Jesus Tovar shines as Bobcats take down conference opponent Coastal Carolina
Coastal Carolina sophomore pitcher Jacob Morrison (51) celebrating a strikeout against Texas State, Friday, March 28th, 2025 at Bobcat Ballpark.
Bobcat baseball shutout by Chanticleers
More in News
IKEA to open new location in San Marcos
IKEA to open new location in San Marcos
Texas State psychology junior and presidential candidate Abby Myers (Left), electronic media senior and debate moderator Ashley Waters (Center) and accounting sophomore and presidential candidate Jordan Hunter (Right) participate in the student government presidential debate, Monday, March 24, 2025 at the LBJ Teaching Theater.
Student Government candidates face criticism during debate
National butterfly decline poses threats for San Marcos
National butterfly decline poses threats for San Marcos
A 15 minute parking sign seen on Sunday, March 16, 2025, downtown.
Parking enforcement increases in downtown San Marcos
San Marcos city council member Amanda Rodriguez leads a chant at the Stop The Genocide protest in downtown San Marcos on Sunday, March 23. The protest was held in collaboration between the Palestine Solidarity SMTX chapter and the Party for Socialism and Liberation San Marcos chapter.
Community members protest for ceasefire in Palestine
City launches tool for public feedback on budget
City launches tool for public feedback on budget
More in san-marcos
New H-E-B could address food desert in east San Marcos
New H-E-B could address food desert in east San Marcos
Customers Alliyah Harris (Left) and Danielle Machado (Right) have a conversation while waiting for their food, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025, The Root Cellar. The Root Cellar stopped serving lunch and dinner on Feb. 16 to make a more efficient workflow.
Some SMTX businesses thrive amidst recent closures
University Star logo
Ongoing power outage leaves some San Marcos residents without electricity
The Kissing Alley in San Marcos, located on The Square on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025. Next to the image is the concept mockup created by the Green Alley Initiative for the proposed improvements.
San Marcos begins reconstruction of downtown alley
A bird sits in the trees, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, outside of the Theatre Center.
San Marcos receives distinction for bird conservation
Appeals Court hears arguments in San Marcos marijuana suit
Appeals Court hears arguments in San Marcos marijuana suit
Donate to The University Star