Bobcats’ offensive tackle enters transfer portal

Texas State commit and junior college All-American offensive tackle Isaiah Walker Jr. has entered the transfer portal.

Regarded as a three-star prospect, Walker Jr. was one of the top-rated prospects in Texas State’s 2024 recruiting class.

Texas State offensive tackle Issiah Walker Jr. has entered the transfer portal, @On3sports has learned. Former four-star recruit started at Florida before transferring to Miami. Was an NJCAA First Team All-American at Butler CC in 2023. Signed with Purdue in Feb. 2023 before… pic.twitter.com/Oa5ki8Mai6 — Pete Nakos (@PeteNakos_) May 16, 2024

Previously having played at the University of Florida and Miami University, respectively, Walker Jr. finished the 2023 season as a first-team All-American playing at Butler Community College.

Following the 2023 season and a short-lived commitment to the University of Colorado, Walker Jr. announced his intent to play for the Bobcats in early January.

The offensive tackle will be looking to find his fourth team in four years after de-committing from his previous two schools in Colorado and Texas State.