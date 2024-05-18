Bobcats’ offensive tackle enters transfer portal

95° San Marcos
Jacob De Luna, Sports Reporter
May 18, 2024
Kobe Arriaga
Texas State head coach G.J. Kinne awaits the field alongside sophomore quarterback T.J. Finley prior to the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl game versus Rice, Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023, at Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas.

Texas State commit and junior college All-American offensive tackle Isaiah Walker Jr. has entered the transfer portal.

Regarded as a three-star prospect, Walker Jr. was one of the top-rated prospects in Texas State’s 2024 recruiting class.

 

 

Previously having played at the University of Florida and Miami University, respectively, Walker Jr. finished the 2023 season as a first-team All-American playing at Butler Community College.

Following the 2023 season and a short-lived commitment to the University of Colorado, Walker Jr. announced his intent to play for the Bobcats in early January.

The offensive tackle will be looking to find his fourth team in four years after de-committing from his previous two schools in Colorado and Texas State. 

