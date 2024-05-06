Bobcat Stadium facing potential name change

The Bobcat Stadium Texas State students, faculty and fans know and love could soon have a new name.

According to a Texas State Board of Regents (BOR) board meeting agenda, the board will vote on whether or not to proceed with a contract that would give the University Federal Credit Union exclusive naming rights of Bobcat Stadium and “other promotional opportunities.”

The Texas State BOR will vote on the contract on May 16 at their next board meeting. If passed, Bobcat Stadium will have a new title: UFCU Stadium.

If the contract is approved, UFCU will pay Texas State University $12.6 million over the next ten years, potentially expanding to $24 million over the next 15 years.

Texas State’s potential deal with UFCU would be historic, as Bobcat Stadium has never gone by a different name in its 42 years of existence.

The stadium is currently under construction, as renovations and a new end zone complex are underway.

After a historic season that ended with the program’s first-ever bowl game victory over Rice and the reigning Sun Belt Player of the Year, Jordan McCloud, joining the squad, the potential UFCU contract adds to a long list of exciting new developments for Texas State football.