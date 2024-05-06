73° San Marcos
Pair of Texas State football players enter transfer portal

Jacob De Luna, Sports Reporter
May 6, 2024
The+Texas+State+football+team+celebrate+a+touchdown+during+the+game+against+Georgia+Southern%2C+Saturday%2C+Nov.+4%2C+2023+at+Bobcat+Stadium.
Mandalyn Lewallen
The Texas State football team celebrate a touchdown during the game against Georgia Southern, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023 at Bobcat Stadium.

Two members of the Texas State football program, Quattro Perez and Jordan Smith, have announced via social media that they are entering the transfer portal.

Interior offensive lineman Quattro Perez enters the transfer portal with five years of eligibility remaining after one redshirt season at Texas State. Perez is an IMG Academy alumni with a good build for the trenches at six feet, four inches and 290 pounds. 

 

 

Jordan Smith is a former junior college All-American linebacker with two years of eligibility left, with a size of six feet and 225 pounds.

 

 
