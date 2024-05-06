Pair of Texas State football players enter transfer portal

Two members of the Texas State football program, Quattro Perez and Jordan Smith, have announced via social media that they are entering the transfer portal.

Interior offensive lineman Quattro Perez enters the transfer portal with five years of eligibility remaining after one redshirt season at Texas State. Perez is an IMG Academy alumni with a good build for the trenches at six feet, four inches and 290 pounds.

IMG alum & Texas State OL Quattro Perez has entered the transfer portal @quattro_perez https://t.co/8BsKmYUAuw — College Transfer Portal (@CollegeFBPortal) April 25, 2024

Jordan Smith is a former junior college All-American linebacker with two years of eligibility left, with a size of six feet and 225 pounds.