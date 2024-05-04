Texas State lands commitment from former Big 12 quarterback

Texas State football received a commitment from previous Baylor and Northern Arizona redshirt junior quarterback R.J. Martinez.

Keff Ciardello of College Football Network first reported Martinez’s commitment via social media, noting that the quarterback entered the transfer portal only two days prior.

Hearing commitment went down last night. Entered the portal two days ago. Two years left to play. G.J. Kinne loves an abbreviated name on his QBs. pic.twitter.com/3lN4WhpAva — Keff Ciardello (@Keff_C) May 3, 2024

Martinez comes to San Marcos after throwing only 24 passes for 110 yards during the 2023-2024 season in a backup role at Baylor.

Previously the Big Sky freshman of the year and threw for over 4,500 yards while at Northern Arizona.

Martinez will join a quarterback room consisting of graduate student Jordan McCloud, redshirt freshman P.J. Hatter and freshman Brad Jackson.

Martinez will likely serve as a valuable depth piece while having the opportunity to earn playing time for next season.