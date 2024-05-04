80° San Marcos
The Texas State football team celebrates a touchdown against South Alabama, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
Texas State lands commitment from former Big 12 quarterback
May 4, 2024
Texas State senior pitcher Cameron Bush (3) pitches the ball during the game against UTSA, Tuesday, March 19, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Texas State wallops Old Dominion in game one of series
May 4, 2024
Texas State sophomore utility Katarina Zarate (28) swings her bat to attempt to hit the ball during the game against Penn State, Friday, March 8, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Zarate's home run lifts Bobcats to series-clinching win over Thundering Herd
May 4, 2024
Texas State graduate student sprinter Dominick Yancy competes in the 200-meter dash event at the Sun Belt Conference Indoor Championships, Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024, at the Birmingham CrossPlex in Birmingham, Alabama.
Track and field walk away with four gold medals at Texas Invitational
May 4, 2024
Brianna Chavez and her grandma Agapita Castro after her first Ballet Folklorico performance in 2005 at the Oswaldo A.B. Cantu/Pan American Recreation Center in Austin, Texas.
My Guiding Star
May 4, 2024
The University Star editorial board poses with a recent issue on the Old Main stairs, Sunday, April 21, 2024.
Newsroom Champs declare victory
May 4, 2024

Texas State lands commitment from former Big 12 quarterback

Jacob De Luna, Sports Reporter
May 4, 2024
The Texas State football team celebrates a touchdown against South Alabama, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
Mandalyn Lewallen
The Texas State football team celebrates a touchdown against South Alabama, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.

Texas State football received a commitment from previous Baylor and Northern Arizona redshirt junior quarterback R.J. Martinez.

Keff Ciardello of College Football Network first reported Martinez’s commitment via social media, noting that the quarterback entered the transfer portal only two days prior.

 

 

Martinez comes to San Marcos after throwing only 24 passes for 110 yards during the 2023-2024 season in a backup role at Baylor.

Previously the Big Sky freshman of the year and threw for over 4,500 yards while at Northern Arizona.

Martinez will join a quarterback room consisting of graduate student Jordan McCloud, redshirt freshman P.J. Hatter and freshman Brad Jackson. 

Martinez will likely serve as a valuable depth piece while having the opportunity to earn playing time for next season.
