Pair of Texas State football players get NFL minicamp invites

Texas State defensive end Chance Main and offensive lineman Brey Walker are continuing their respected football careers, as both have received invitations to NFL training camps.

Main was invited to the Minnesota Vikings’ training camp, while Walker will be joining the two-time defending Super Bowl champions’ Kansas City Chiefs.

Main started his college career at Independence Community College, where he redshirted his freshman year and then appeared in seven games with 10 tackles and 1.5 sacks in 2018.

He then transferred to the University of Incarnate Word, where he played three seasons, appearing in 15 games and starting 10.

Main transferred from the Cardinals to Colorado before finding his way to Texas State, where he accounted for 25 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, and 1.5 sacks last season.

Walker began his career at Oklahoma, playing for four seasons with the Sooners before transferring to Texas State. He received third-team All-Sun Belt honors after playing in 12 games and allowing zero sacks last season.

Both players face tough odds to make an NFL roster, as only 90 players can be invited to training camp, and only 53 can make the official roster. The NFL roster deadline is August 29 at 3 p.m.