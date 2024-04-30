86° San Marcos
Texas State graduate student infielder Sara Vanderford celebrates advancing bases during the game against Texas A&M, Wednesday, March 20, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium
Vanderford shatters home run record for Bobcat softball
April 30, 2024
Texas State redshirt senior defensive end Chance Main (40) participates in pregame warmups, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
Pair of Texas State football players get NFL minicamp invites
April 30, 2024
Team members of ‘Soapbox’ answer questions on a panel, Monday, April 22, 2024, at the Theatre Center.
TXST Film Club debuts new short film "Soapbox"
April 30, 2024
Supporters of the sit-in for Palestine hold up signs and march through The Quad Monday, April 29, 2024, to call for the removal of the Israeli flag from the Multicultural Lounge in Lampasas Hall.
Community gathers for pro-Palestine sit in
April 29, 2024
April 29, 2024
San Marcos river flows between Rio Vista Park and Ivar’s River Pub, Monday, April 29, 2024.
San Marcos decreases water restrictions
April 29, 2024

Pair of Texas State football players get NFL minicamp invites

Carter Bordwell, Sports Reporter
April 30, 2024
Texas+State+redshirt+senior+defensive+end+Chance+Main+%2840%29+participates+in+pregame+warmups%2C+Saturday%2C+Sept.+23%2C+2023%2C+at+Bobcat+Stadium.
Photo Courtesy of Texas State Athletics
Texas State redshirt senior defensive end Chance Main (40) participates in pregame warmups, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.

Texas State defensive end Chance Main and offensive lineman Brey Walker are continuing their respected football careers, as both have received invitations to NFL training camps.

Main was invited to the Minnesota Vikings’ training camp, while Walker will be joining the two-time defending Super Bowl champions’ Kansas City Chiefs.

Main started his college career at Independence Community College, where he redshirted his freshman year and then appeared in seven games with 10 tackles and 1.5 sacks in 2018.

He then transferred to the University of Incarnate Word, where he played three seasons, appearing in 15 games and starting 10.

Main transferred from the Cardinals to Colorado before finding his way to Texas State, where he accounted for 25 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, and 1.5 sacks last season.

Walker began his career at Oklahoma, playing for four seasons with the Sooners before transferring to Texas State. He received third-team All-Sun Belt honors after playing in 12 games and allowing zero sacks last season.

Both players face tough odds to make an NFL roster, as only 90 players can be invited to training camp, and only 53 can make the official roster. The NFL roster deadline is August 29 at 3 p.m.
