The Texas State womens basketball team huddles together during the game against Marshall, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Women's basketball aims to bounce back following disappointing 2023-24 season
April 5, 2024
Texas State freshman infielder Ryne Farber (31) prepares to bat, Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Farber selected to Perfect Game Mid-Season All-American Second Team
April 5, 2024
Texas State Head Coach G.J. Kinne walks onto the field before the game against Nevada, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
Pair of Texas high school coaching legends attend Bobcats' third week spring football practice
April 5, 2024
Texas State graduate student sprinter Dominick Yancy competes in the 200-meter dash event at the Sun Belt Conference Indoor Championships, Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024, at the Birmingham CrossPlex in Birmingham, Alabama.
Two Bobcat track and field athletes honored with weekly Sun Belt awards
April 5, 2024
Pair of Texas high school coaching legends attend Bobcats’ third week spring football practice

Jacob De Luna, Sports Contributor
April 5, 2024
Texas+State+Head+Coach+G.J.+Kinne+walks+onto+the+field+before+the+game+against+Nevada%2C+Saturday%2C+Sept.+23%2C+2023%2C+at+Bobcat+Stadium.
Meg Boles
Texas State Head Coach G.J. Kinne walks onto the field before the game against Nevada, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.

The Texas State football team wrapped up the third week of spring practice on Thursday in preparation for the annual maroon and gold game on April 13.

Jim Streety, a legendary high school Texas football coach, and Tim Kingsbury, father of NFL coach Kliff Kingsbury, were spotted at Texas State’s spring football practice Thursday.

According to Texas State Head Coach G.J. Kinne, learning from such great football minds has been enjoyable.

“Yeah, it’s fun. I just texted Kliff; we had a bunch of legends out at practice today,” Kinne said. “It’s always good to see those guys come around and share some wisdom.”

Kinne said the team went through a ramped-up practice compared to a standard one.

“Good practice today, guys were getting after it,” Kinne said. “You can tell the juices were flowing a little bit, kinda changed it up on them and did a little more team than a normal Thursday.”

According to Kinne, the Bobcats have an enthusiastic outlook on the coming season, and Texas State’s coaches are doing everything they can to prepare the team.

“[I’m] really excited [about] where we are at,” Kinne said.”I think our coaches are doing a good job of coaching these guys hard and demanding excellence in everything they do.”

According to Kinne, the team’s chemistry is starting to build for players and coaches.

“Guys are gelling together pretty well,” Kinne said. “Defensively, we haven’t missed a beat. I think we’re going to be a little more multiple on defense, and I think the guys are really buying into that.”

The Bobcats resume spring practice on Saturday and will be looking to sharpen up ahead of the spring game scheduled for Saturday, April 13, at Bobcat Stadium.
