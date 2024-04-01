60° San Marcos
Students must learn to care about San Marcos's natural areas
Students must learn to care about San Marcos's natural areas
April 1, 2024
Texas State freshman jumper Precious Okougbodu competes in the womens long jump event at the Bobcat Invitational, Friday, March 29, 2024, at the Texas State Track and Field Complex.
Texas State track and field claims national record and eight gold medals at Bobcat Invitational
April 1, 2024
Texas State graduate student tennis player Callie Creath rushes to hit the ball during her singles match, September 30, 2023, at Bobcat Tennis Complex.
Women's tennis cools off, drops consecutive conference matches
April 1, 2024
Sophomore thrower Elisabet Runarsdottir competes during the Charles Austin Classic, Saturday, March 23, 2024, at the Texas State Track & Field Complex.
Runarsdottir and Roberts shine at Texas Relays
March 31, 2024
Texas State junior golfer Jack Burke hits the ball during the All-American Intercollegiate, Monday, March. 18, 2024, at the Golf Club of Houston in Humble, Texas.
Texas State men's golf places first at Mobile Bay Intercollegiate
March 31, 2024
Texas State senior Hannah Earls (3) prepares to bat against the Appalachian State, Friday, March 22, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Texas State softball drops series finale against South Alabama
March 31, 2024

Texas State track and field claims national record and eight gold medals at Bobcat Invitational

Jacob De Luna, Sports Contributor
April 1, 2024
Texas+State+freshman+jumper+Precious+Okougbodu+competes+in+the+womens+long+jump+event+at+the+Bobcat+Invitational%2C+Friday%2C+March+29%2C+2024%2C+at+the+Texas+State+Track+and+Field+Complex.
Meg Boles
Texas State freshman jumper Precious Okougbodu competes in the women’s long jump event at the Bobcat Invitational, Friday, March 29, 2024, at the Texas State Track and Field Complex.

Texas State track and field hosted its second meet this season, the Bobcat Invitational, at the Texas State Track & Field Complex from March 28 to March 30.

Sophomore thrower Elisabet Runarsdottir set a national record in the women’s hammer throw event with a mark of 70.33 meters, avenging her previous defeat at the Texas Relays from Virginia Commonwealth University’s junior thrower Gudrun Hallgrimsdottir.

Graduate student sprinter Daniel Harrold set a new school record in 110-meter hurdles, breaking his previous school record of 13.64 seconds and recording a 13.61-second finish.

Another Bobcat record in the women’s 1,500-meter event was taken by sophomore distance runner Abigail Parra, who finished with a 4:25.77 time, breaking the school record of 4:26.59.

Tying the fourth-best men’s high jump in school history was sophomore jumper Aiden Hayes, who placed first in the Bobcat Invitational with a 2.14-meter jump.

With yet another first-place finish, sophomore thrower Melanie Duron took home a gold medal for Texas State by recording a 16.44-meter shot put throw.

The men’s 4×100 relay team consisting of sprinters senior Shawn Collins, Harrold, graduate student Taahir Kelly, and senior Brian West II recorded the ninth-best time in school history at 39.8 seconds, also good for first place in the Bobcat Invitational.

Senior distance runner Jake Smith placed first overall in the men’s 10,000-meter run, finishing with a time of 30:58, about 28 seconds faster than the second-place time of Incarnate Word’s senior Jett Montes.

To finish, freshman multis Easton Hammond placed first overall in the men’s decathlon with an overall scoring of 7297 points, also setting a personal best.

Next, Texas State will travel to Gainesville, Florida, to compete in the Tom Jones Memorial at James G. Pressly Stadium, April 12-13.
