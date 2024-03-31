73° San Marcos
Adjusting the adjustments, Texas State spring football week two

Jalan Tolliver, Sports Reporter
March 31, 2024
Texas+State+Head+Coach+G.J.+Kinne+walks+onto+the+field+before+the+game+against+Nevada%2C+Saturday%2C+Sept.+23%2C+2023%2C+at+Bobcat+Stadium.
Meg Boles
Texas State Head Coach G.J. Kinne walks onto the field before the game against Nevada, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.

Texas State football finished week two of spring practice, and according to Head Coach G.J. Kinne, the energy was high as he saw good things on both sides of the ball continuing to get better.

“In this new age of college football, every year and every offseason are going to be different,” Kinne said. “We start from the beginning [and] whether we add new faces or not, we’re the same guys.”

Kinne said the team displays year-two qualities in many areas, especially on offense.

“Even though we got three new quarterbacks, we haven’t missed a beat,” Kinne said. “All three of them are [very] talented.”

According to Kinne, the Bobcats are running the ball well, and receivers are making plays while protecting it. Regarding defense, Kinne said players are flying around and displaying high levels of athleticism.

New defensive coordinator Dexter McCoil Sr.’s implementation of a discipline-based mindset has Kinne excited about the upcoming season.

“It’s a blessing, and I’m thankful for the opportunity to lead,” Mcoil said. “I may have the defensive coordinator title, but it is not a me thing, it’s an us [thing]. I’m only as good as our staff and our kids.”

The position that lost several starters on the defensive side of the ball is the linebacker position, which saw big names move on, such as Brian Holloway and Jordan Revels.

According to McCoil, competitive excellence has been shown in the linebacker room, making up for the absence of experience.

Players like former UTEP linebacker James Neal and Derick Mourning Jr., a linebacker with experience from the JUCO ranks and bouncing back from the University of Arizona, have been showing out, according to McCoil.

McCoil said every player in the linebacker room continues to soar and get better every day.

“We got some linebackers that can run, we got some guys that are smart [and] we got some guys that love football,” McCoil said. “That middle part has to be the glue that sticks the defense together.”

With the second week of spring practice over, the Bobcats have shown another week of collective growth.
